Did you become a parent on New Year's Day? Get in touch!

Photo: PA/Archant Archant

Calling all new parents from Saffron Walden and Dunmow villages!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Has your baby been born on New Year's Day? If the answer is yes, the Saffron Walden Reporter and the Dunmow Broadcast newspapers want to hear from you.

Send us your name, location and contact details at andra.maciuca@archant.co.uk.