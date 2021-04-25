Published: 9:00 AM April 25, 2021

A Walden community allotment is looking for volunteers to join them on Friday mornings.

Dig It Community Allotment needs help with tasks to grow vegetables and plants.

No experience is needed, just enthusiasm and the willingness to meet new friends and to take part in tasks that are good for physical and mental health, within a socially distanced group setting.

A small and passionate group of volunteers have used the winter months to prepare the allotment.

Laura Thompson-Harper, the Dig It project coordinator, said they are focussing on planting and growing immune boosting fruit, vegetables and herbs.

You may also want to watch:

"We have the site set up at different stages. People can get involved in whatever side of it they want."

Tasks are varied, ranging from planning and preparing the space, to developing the site, planting, caring for the plots including watering, and harvesting what is grown.

Dig It have a variety of community projects planned for 2021/2022. These include an on-site community kitchen initiative, medicinal and immune boosting herb project, Victorian edible plant garden at Bridge End Gardens and earth oven build in collaboration with Fairycroft House which has been delayed due to the 2020 lockdown.

Dig It is a charity and has attracted grants and donations from a variety of sources including ward councillors, from Essex Community Foundation, Uttlesford District Council and The Rotary Club of Saffron Walden.

Laura said: “We would like to thank all who have supported us in these challenging times."

She added: “We are looking to grow our volunteer team to keep evolving as a community allotment and enable groups from all backgrounds and abilities to access the site for various activities.

"Our project is constantly developing and this would be an exciting time for anyone to take part.”

Dig It runs sessions every Friday from 10.30am to 1.30pm with a second weekday session launching again in May.

The sessions are volunteer led and designed so that everyone involved can contribute to the development of the site.

They are asking people who are interested to call or email first, not drop in. There is no charge to attend.

Email info@dig-itgardens.co.uk or call 07975 572646.

Dig It Community Allotment in Saffron Walden - Credit: supplied



