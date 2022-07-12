Disposable barbecue fire leaves two families homeless

The burnt down backdoor of one of the houses involved in the blaze - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters from Saffron Walden were called to a fire in Petlands, Little Walden on the evening of July 9.

They reported a semi-detached house was on fire and flames were spreading to the property next door.

The fire was caused by a disposable barbecue left to cool on some decking.

Firefighters requested the help of Newport Fire Station and together extinguished the fire by 12.18am.

Both houses were badly damaged, leaving both families homeless.

Saffron Walden Fire Station watch manager, Paul Curtis, said: “We’d like to praise the quick thinking of the neighbours who acted quickly to rescue two people from inside one of the houses and tried to make a start on extinguishing the fire.

“Disposable BBQs stay hot for a lot longer than people think and all it will take to start a fire in this hot and dry weather is an ember and a slight breeze.

"Make sure they are completely cooled before you leave them.”