Disruption to train services between Cambridge and Stansted Airport

PUBLISHED: 15:05 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 06 March 2019

Disruption to trains between Cambridge and Stansted Airport via Audley End.

Train services between Cambridge and Stansted Airport via Audley End may be cancelled or delayed due to a broken down train at Whittlesford Parkway.

The 2.04pm train from Cambridge to Liverpool Street has broken down and requires to be rescued by another train. As a result, Greater Anglia and Cross Country services between Cambridge and Stansted Airport are disrupted in both directions.

All lines reopened at 4pm, but trains may be delayed by up to 30 minutes or cancelled until approximately 7pm.

Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption.

Check your journey here: www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/.

