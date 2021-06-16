News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

District council seeks High Court challenge on Stansted expansion

Logo Icon

Louise Dunderdale and Will Durrant

Published: 12:01 PM June 16, 2021   
London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport

London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport - Credit: London Stansted Airport

Uttlesford District Council is preparing to challenge the decision on Stansted Airport's planned expansion.

They will ask the High Court for permission to challenge the validity of the Planning Inspectorate's decision, with paperwork submitted before July 8.

The council's planning committee had refused permission for the airport to expand, but that decision was overturned in May after a public inquiry, with UDC told to pay the airport's appeal bill.

Plans include nine new aircraft stands to accommodate eight million more passengers each year.

John Lodge, R4U Councillor and Uttlesford District Council leader.

Councillor John Lodge, leader of Uttlesford District Council - Credit: Archant

Councillor John Lodge, UDC Leader, said: “The reasons that the inspectors gave in their letters were not sufficiently clear to enable the residents of Uttlesford to understand why these particular decisions have been taken.

You may also want to watch:

“We have accepted leading counsel’s advice and are hopeful that the courts will grant a review of the panel’s decisions.

"This is a two-stage process so we will need to wait to see what the outcome of our preliminary application is before deciding on our next steps.”

Most Read

  1. 1 The number of Indian variant Covid cases in Uttlesford
  2. 2 'Children need a place to play' say residents in council homes debate
  3. 3 Saffron Walden young triathletes dominate at national qualifier
  1. 4 District heroes named in Queen's Birthday Honours list
  2. 5 Thousands waiting for hospital treatment in Essex
  3. 6 Village leader awarded BEM for community centre build and more
  4. 7 Tools collection is a huge success
  5. 8 District council seeks High Court challenge on Stansted expansion
  6. 9 'We're not trying to target young people': e-scooter awareness drive
  7. 10 Fête de la Musique returns to Walden - with nine music venues

A London Stansted Airport spokesperson said: “We will wait to see the details of any potential challenge to the decision of the Planning Inspectorate but any such steps taken by UDC is a matter for them.”

Travel
Uttlesford District Council
Courts
Stansted Airport News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Fox and Hounds, Clavering.

Events

Ibiza legend Dave Pearce and Clockwork Orange Andy Manston at garden party

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
A man holds a microphone on stage. The stage is lit up blue.

Comedy

A Big Deal for Fairycroft House as comedy club makes comeback

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Ruby Sweetland-Main of Widdington, Saffron Walden, on the Ballet Central tour, Act 1 of the ballet Le Corsaire

Education

Dance student Ruby is ready for a multi venue tour

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Edward Hatfield and Richard Hatfield at work in the Slade.

Environment News

Group has been 'Balsam bashing' along the Slade

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon