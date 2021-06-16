Published: 12:01 PM June 16, 2021

Uttlesford District Council is preparing to challenge the decision on Stansted Airport's planned expansion.

They will ask the High Court for permission to challenge the validity of the Planning Inspectorate's decision, with paperwork submitted before July 8.

The council's planning committee had refused permission for the airport to expand, but that decision was overturned in May after a public inquiry, with UDC told to pay the airport's appeal bill.

Plans include nine new aircraft stands to accommodate eight million more passengers each year.

Councillor John Lodge, leader of Uttlesford District Council - Credit: Archant

Councillor John Lodge, UDC Leader, said: “The reasons that the inspectors gave in their letters were not sufficiently clear to enable the residents of Uttlesford to understand why these particular decisions have been taken.

“We have accepted leading counsel’s advice and are hopeful that the courts will grant a review of the panel’s decisions.

"This is a two-stage process so we will need to wait to see what the outcome of our preliminary application is before deciding on our next steps.”

A London Stansted Airport spokesperson said: “We will wait to see the details of any potential challenge to the decision of the Planning Inspectorate but any such steps taken by UDC is a matter for them.”