Published: 5:00 PM June 2, 2021

A video still showing Nikki Anthony of Wardrobe boutique in Great Dunmow, sanitising clothes - Credit: UDC / HNE Media

A series of videos encourage shoppers to have the confidence to return to Saffron Walden and Dunmow town centres now Covid-19 lockdown measures are easing.

In Saffron Walden, market stall holders RND Fruits and Crystal Water fishmonger explain the safety measures in place.

In Great Dunmow, Farleigh Hospice charity shop and ladies fashion boutique Wardrobe show Covid-19 safety measures including sanitising, one way floor markings and plastic screens.

Uttlesford District Council commissioned HNE Media to create the work. Some of the videos have been uploaded to social media and are now on YouTube, and further videos are in the pipeline.

Richard Lightly from RND Fruits on Saffron Walden market - Credit: UDC / HNE Media

Market stallholder Richard Lightly is from RND Fruits, a family fruit and vegetable business which has been trading in Walden since 2000.

He said safety measures include masks, hand washing, and cleansing equipment.

"It's keeping the public safe and putting the confidence back in people to come back to the town centres."

Scott Humphreys of Crystal Waters fishmonger on Saffron Walden market explains the Covid safety measures in place - Credit: UDC / HNE Media

Scott Humphreys of Crystal Waters fishmonger said stallholders have implemented their own queuing systems to ensure space between customers, and there are hand sanitiser for staff and customers.

A video still showing Sandy Seaman, the relief manager at Farleigh Hospice's shop in Great Dunmow, taking part in one of the Uttlesford District Council videos - Credit: UDC / HNE Media

In Great Dunmow, Farleigh Hospice relief manager Sandy Seaman shows off the window signage limiting customers and asking them to queue, the plastic screen at the pay point, and the floor arrows.

She added: "We also are very diligent with our cleaning. We do shut early now at 4pm to allow us to clean the shop thoroughly every night.

"So all the floor is bleached, and all the racks and everything out that is on show is wiped down before we go home in the evening."

A video still showing Nikki Anthony of Wardrobe boutique in Great Dunmow taking part in one of the Uttlesford District Council videos - Credit: UDC / HNE Media

Nikki Anthony, owner of Wardrobe, said her measures are designed to make it as easy as possible for customers.

When the first lockdown eased, they had an appointment system which worked well.

Nikki says things have improved further now.

"We have one changing room open again, we clean down between every customer, all the clothes are sanitised after you've tried them on for 24 hours."

Covid-19 restrictions eased on May 17 and a range of services can now operate as normal. The restrictions are due to ease further on June 21 subject to Government announcement.































