Littlebury dog theft attempts saw victim encounter suspect and property damage
Published: 5:00 PM December 1, 2020 Updated: 2:27 PM December 15, 2020
- Credit: ANDRA MACIUCA
There have been two attempted dog thefts in Littlebury on the same day.
During the first incident, the owner bumped into one of the intruders.
He had tried to enter a large dog kennel at 11.50am on Sunday, November 22.
Ten minutes later, a 4x4 vehicle rammed a fence at a different property, and an attempt was made to steal the dogs.
Police are appealing for information.
Please call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference numbers 42/191322/20 and 42/192074/20 respectively.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
