Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport ahead of NATO summit

President Donald Trump descending on the stair car with Melania Trump. Photo: ARCHANT. Archant

US president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Stansted Airport on Monday, in the run up to an international summit.

President Donald Trump waves at the press before descending on the stair car with wife. Photo: ARCHANT. President Donald Trump waves at the press before descending on the stair car with wife. Photo: ARCHANT.

A convoy of vehicles could be seen minutes before the official arrival, with the president's Air Force One touching down shortly after 9.45pm.

The Trumps arrived in a Boeing 747-200B aircraft, known for being safe to travel on as a military aircraft capable of defence and refuelling while in the air.

Mr Trump briefly waved at the press once out of the plane before going down the stair car and, once on the ground, left with his wife in a waiting car.

The vehicle was joined by the convoy as they left the airport. Police cars and officers could be seen around the airport throughout the event.

Mr Trump is in the UK for a meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) in London on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A reception dedicated to international leaders will be hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace today (December 3), while the official NATO summit indicating the 70th anniversary of the organisation will take place on Wednesday.

Mr Trump will attend the summit alongside other heads of state, including: Justin Trudeau (Canadian prime minister), Emmanuel Macron (French president), Angela Merkel (German chancellor), Klaus Wener Iohannis (Romanian president) and Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Turkish president).

The summit will focus on analysing the past 70 years, debating problems affecting the NATO alliance, and discussing new challenges.

Upon his arrival, Mr Trump tweeted: "Just landed in the United Kingdom, heading to London for NATO meetings tomorrow. Prior to landing I read the Republican's report on the impeachment hoax. Great job! Radical left has no case. Read the transcripts. Shouldn't even be allowed. Can we go to supreme court to stop?"

Mr Trump will also meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his stay in the UK, just over a week before UK's general election on December 12.