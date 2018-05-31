Dozens of local families start 2020 on foot

Picture: CONTRIBUTED. Archant

A group of almost 80 Saffron Walden residents decided to start the new year off on a healthy note by taking part in a New Year's Day walk in Audley End Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wellington boots big and small were brought along for the muddy trek across the park, as families came out to enjoy the crisp morning air of the new year.

The event was organised by Family Country Walks, a walking group set up in November 2019 by Saffron Walden mum Julia Rolf. She said she is looking to share her love of the countryside with other local families, adding:

"The group meets once a month in the Saffron Walden area and the walks are designed to be suitable for buggies and little legs. It is funded by Active Essex, who work to increase participation in sport and physical activity."

Tick sheets were provided for children to identify different leaves, trees and birds for a fun and educational experience.