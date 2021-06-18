Draft plans for 49 new Thaxted homes unveiled
- Credit: Supplied by Bidwells
Developers want to build 49 new homes in Thaxted.
Vistry Homes has submitted outline plans to build the homes on 4.5 hectares of land to the east of Wedow Road, Thaxted.
Of the 49 homes, 20 would be 'affordable'.
Property consultancy Bidwells, acting on behalf of Vistry Homes, said there was a strong case for new housing in Thaxted.
A Bidwells report says: "The development of the site is identified as having some negative impacts on landscape character and the nearby heritage assets."
You may also want to watch:
The report said negative impacts could be mitigated with developers promising to focus on architectural detailing which protect the "integrity of Thaxted's townscape".
Uttlesford District Council is accepting comments on the outline plans until July 8 via its Planning Portal (Reference: UTT/21/1836/OP, https://publicaccess.uttlesford.gov.uk/).
Some residents have already submitted comments, raising concerns around developers' lorries, and a lack of school places and GP appointment slots.
Most Read
- 1 New M11 junction hits 'major milestone'
- 2 Walden Wombles hold their first litter pick
- 3 Saffron Walden young triathletes dominate at national qualifier
- 4 New interim chief executive for district council
- 5 This week's paper: Saffron Walden Reporter on June 17, 2021
- 6 'Children need a place to play' say residents in council homes debate
- 7 The number of Indian variant Covid cases in Uttlesford
- 8 Things to do in June - from open gardens to live music and dancing
- 9 Thousands waiting for hospital treatment in Essex
- 10 Linton pupils join 362,000-strong school choir
"Thaxted is being swamped with new houses," one wrote.