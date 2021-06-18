News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Draft plans for 49 new Thaxted homes unveiled

Will Durrant

Published: 11:31 AM June 18, 2021   
A faded satellite image. Housing is superimposed on top with lots of green gaps.

Uttlesford District Council is accepting comments on 49 new homes near Wedow Road, Thaxted - Credit: Supplied by Bidwells

Developers want to build 49 new homes in Thaxted.

Vistry Homes has submitted outline plans to build the homes on 4.5 hectares of land to the east of Wedow Road, Thaxted.

Of the 49 homes, 20 would be 'affordable'.

Property consultancy Bidwells, acting on behalf of Vistry Homes, said there was a strong case for new housing in Thaxted.

A Bidwells report says: "The development of the site is identified as having some negative impacts on landscape character and the nearby heritage assets."

A satellite image: a low-density housing estate backing onto a field

Land earmarked for development east of Thaxted - Credit: Google Earth

The report said negative impacts could be mitigated with developers promising to focus on architectural detailing which protect the "integrity of Thaxted's townscape".

Uttlesford District Council is accepting comments on the outline plans until July 8 via its Planning Portal (Reference: UTT/21/1836/OP, https://publicaccess.uttlesford.gov.uk/).

Some residents have already submitted comments, raising concerns around developers' lorries, and a lack of school places and GP appointment slots.

"Thaxted is being swamped with new houses," one wrote.

