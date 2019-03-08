Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Market traders are at the forefront of fight to cut back on plastic

PUBLISHED: 07:42 18 June 2019

Councillor Trilby Roberts, with market traders Nigel Sault, Nicola Auger, Mohammad Moshtagh and Louise Yellowlees of Saffron Walden Against Climate Change

Councillor Trilby Roberts, with market traders Nigel Sault, Nicola Auger, Mohammad Moshtagh and Louise Yellowlees of Saffron Walden Against Climate Change

Archant

Stall holders in Saffron Walden Market are taking steps that are drastic against plastic.

Leaving the supermarkets standing, many are now using biodegradable packaging and others are also offering to fill up reusable containers that their customers bring.

Many stalls are doing both in a new scheme launched on June 11.

Nicola Auger, of Saffron Wholefoods, takes a pride in the fact that all the produce her business packages, including nuts, seeds, cereals and dried fruit, is now sold in biodegradable, compostable cellulose packets.

She says: "I will also happily fill up any containers that my customers bring to me."

Nigel Sault, who runs the Master Coffee van, is offering coffee in biodegradable cups and lids as well as providing re-useable mugs made from bamboo with matching lids for those on the go.

He told the Reporter: "If you bring one of those to my mobile coffee shop, or simply bring your favourite mug from home, I will serve you a large coffee for the price of a small one."

On the Borough Olives stall, Mohammad Moshtagh will refill any of his neat little pots time and again.

He will use his wooden ladle to fill up any containers customers bring.

He says: "The same pots can be re-used every week for years and stay completely watertight - or, as it were, olive oil tight."

Other stall holders say they are equally keen to help shoppers avoid plastic bags, bottles and wrappers.

Newly elected Councillor Trilby Roberts, who first championed the initiative as a representative of Uttlesford Green Party, said: "If people just take their own carriers to the vegetable stall, the greengrocers will tip the fruit and vegetables straight in, just like they did in the sixties.

"In fact, whether it's the Spanish ham stall, the fish stall, the perfume stall or the bread stall, they all seem keen to pop their wares into your bags and containers.

"The movement to be kinder to our environment is gaining momentum across the country and our market is helping out enthusiastically.

"Every time people shop, they can make a difference and the market traders in the town are meeting them more than half-way."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Young Speedway star ‘in intensive care’ following collision

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris, from Linton.

Union warns of “severe disruption” for easyJet passengers at Stansted Airport as strike vote looms

EasyJet operates out of Stansted Airport. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Police investigate after reports of man acting ‘inappropriately’ near play area

Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms across East of England

Yellow weather warning across East of England for thunderstorms

Young speedway hope Norris needs help to build career in British leagues and beyond!

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris is looking for sponsorship

Most Read

Young Speedway star ‘in intensive care’ following collision

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris, from Linton.

Union warns of “severe disruption” for easyJet passengers at Stansted Airport as strike vote looms

EasyJet operates out of Stansted Airport. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Police investigate after reports of man acting ‘inappropriately’ near play area

Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms across East of England

Yellow weather warning across East of England for thunderstorms

Young speedway hope Norris needs help to build career in British leagues and beyond!

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris is looking for sponsorship

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Market traders are at the forefront of fight to cut back on plastic

Councillor Trilby Roberts, with market traders Nigel Sault, Nicola Auger, Mohammad Moshtagh and Louise Yellowlees of Saffron Walden Against Climate Change

Fun dog show, motorbikes, and fly fishing all on the cards at country fayre

The event is set to take place in Hildersham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

four-year-old pug stolen during fun day for animal charity in Little Hallingbury

Buttercup was stolen from her kennel on May 26. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms across East of England

Yellow weather warning across East of England for thunderstorms

Manager of long-standing Dunmow department store has died

Nigel May with his father Douglas May, standing in May & Brett during renovation work at the shop in April 2018. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24