Drink driver banned after car overturned in Elsenham

Archant

A man has been banned from driving for two years after admitting drink driving in Elsenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anton Avery, 58, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court last week and pleaded guilty to the offence.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We were called around 5.45pm on Friday, February 7 with reports that a white Vauxhall Vivaro van had left the road and overturned on a golf course off of Hall Road in Elsenham.

“Officers arrived and arrested the 58-year-old driver on suspicion of drink driving.

“Anton Avery of Hazel End, Farnham, was charged with drink driving and obstructing a constable in execution of duty.”

At his court appearance, Avery was disqualified from driving for 24 months, and ordered to participate in a rehabilitation programme, undertake 40 hours of unpaid work, pay £105 and a £90 victim surcharge.