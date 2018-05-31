Drink driver banned after car overturned in Elsenham
PUBLISHED: 13:17 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 17 March 2020
Archant
A man has been banned from driving for two years after admitting drink driving in Elsenham.
Anton Avery, 58, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court last week and pleaded guilty to the offence.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We were called around 5.45pm on Friday, February 7 with reports that a white Vauxhall Vivaro van had left the road and overturned on a golf course off of Hall Road in Elsenham.
“Officers arrived and arrested the 58-year-old driver on suspicion of drink driving.
“Anton Avery of Hazel End, Farnham, was charged with drink driving and obstructing a constable in execution of duty.”
At his court appearance, Avery was disqualified from driving for 24 months, and ordered to participate in a rehabilitation programme, undertake 40 hours of unpaid work, pay £105 and a £90 victim surcharge.