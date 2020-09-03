Advanced search

Free drive-in cinema to screen in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 16:30 05 September 2020

Photo: Chris Harding.

Chris Harding

A free drive-in cinema will be open in Saffron Walden at the end of this month.

The charity event is organised by Saffron Walden Round Table at Carver Barracks on September 25, 26 and 27.

There will be a projector screen, and the films will be scheduled after sunset. There will be one movie per day.

The film titles are yet to be announced.

People who are interested should contact Saffron Walden Round Table to enter the raffle for a free ticket.

Lee Sanders, SWRT charity officer, said: “It’s the first time we have done a drive-in cinema.

“We have had other Round Tables do this and charge for it, but we have gone for the free option.

“It’s quite hard to do events right now, so I think it’s nice to do something for the community.”

Join SWRT’s mailing list at www.swrt.org/newsletter

SWRT is an organisation which raises money to support local charities, individuals and other good causes.

