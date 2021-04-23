Published: 4:58 PM April 23, 2021

A woman was trapped in a vehicle for nearly two-and-a-half hours after a Little Chesterford collision yesterday evening (Thursday, April 22).

Two Saffron Walden fire crews were called to a two-car crash on the B184 (Walden Road) at 5.28pm.

Crews rescued the trapped driver by 7.56pm.

She was left in the care of the ambulance service.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance attended a road traffic collision on Walden Road in Little Chesterford just after 6.30pm yesterday.

"An adult female was transported to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

Two vehicles were involved in the collision.

According to the latest information on CrashMap, there have been three serious incidents since 2016 along Walden Road between Saffron Walden and the M11 at Stump Cross.

No collisions were reported along the route in 2020.