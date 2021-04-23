Driver stuck in vehicle for two-and-a-half hours in collision
- Credit: Archant
A woman was trapped in a vehicle for nearly two-and-a-half hours after a Little Chesterford collision yesterday evening (Thursday, April 22).
Two Saffron Walden fire crews were called to a two-car crash on the B184 (Walden Road) at 5.28pm.
Crews rescued the trapped driver by 7.56pm.
She was left in the care of the ambulance service.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance attended a road traffic collision on Walden Road in Little Chesterford just after 6.30pm yesterday.
You may also want to watch:
"An adult female was transported to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”
Two vehicles were involved in the collision.
Most Read
- 1 Affinity Water: No compensation for customers in water softening row
- 2 Standing for election for a seat on Essex County Council on May 6, 2021
- 3 Walden pub reopens after four years
- 4 Maisie the schnoodle returns to care home after year of 'fur'-lough
- 5 Delight at repairs grant which will also support specialist building trade
- 6 Bar staff smash £1,000 target in charity challenge
- 7 Actor Ray Winstone's video appeal helps double air ambulance's 'brick' sales
- 8 Coronavirus one year on: Stansted suffers 95% drop in passengers
- 9 Houses in pub garden refused on appeal but similar application pending
- 10 New pub opens: 'We had almost the whole village, and the one nearby'
According to the latest information on CrashMap, there have been three serious incidents since 2016 along Walden Road between Saffron Walden and the M11 at Stump Cross.
No collisions were reported along the route in 2020.