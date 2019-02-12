Arrest made in Saffron Walden for class A drug offence
PUBLISHED: 15:03 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 07 March 2019
Archant
A person has been arrested in Saffron Walden on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.
Sergeant Simon Miah from the Uttlesford policing team said: “On March 6, PC Wilkinson and PC Thorndyke were out on proactive patrols when they came across a suspicious vehicle in the Saffron Walden area.
“Local intelligence indicated the vehicle may be linked to drugs supply in the local area. Following a stop search under section 23 of the misuse of drugs act, approximately 15 grams of a class A drug and a vehicle were seized.
“The defendant is still under investigation and currently on bail for the offences.”