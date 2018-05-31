Duo sought after attack in which men suffered serious injuries

Police are appealing for information after a serious assault took place at a party in Great Chesterford, in which two men were reportedly glassed.

The incident took place outside the Community Centre, in Newmarket Road, at about 11.45pm on Saturday.

According to police, two men in their 20s were taken to hospital with serious head and face injuries, believed to have been caused by glass.

A man in his 30s was also punched in the face in the incident.

A police spokesman said: "We are keen to speak to two men who were seen leaving the scene on foot, shortly after the assaults occurred.

"One of the men is described as being mixed race and wore his hair in cornrows. He wore a black tracksuit.

"The second is described as being of slim build, black and around 6ft 1in tall. He wore a long green coat and dark tracksuit bottoms. Both are believed to be in their early to mid-20s."

Anyone with information about the assaults should call Braintree CID on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/193762/19. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.