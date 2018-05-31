Advanced search

Duo sought after attack in which men suffered serious injuries

PUBLISHED: 10:33 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 12 December 2019

Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Police are appealing for information after a serious assault took place at a party in Great Chesterford, in which two men were reportedly glassed.

The incident took place outside the Community Centre, in Newmarket Road, at about 11.45pm on Saturday.

According to police, two men in their 20s were taken to hospital with serious head and face injuries, believed to have been caused by glass.

A man in his 30s was also punched in the face in the incident.

A police spokesman said: "We are keen to speak to two men who were seen leaving the scene on foot, shortly after the assaults occurred.

"One of the men is described as being mixed race and wore his hair in cornrows. He wore a black tracksuit.

"The second is described as being of slim build, black and around 6ft 1in tall. He wore a long green coat and dark tracksuit bottoms. Both are believed to be in their early to mid-20s."

Anyone with information about the assaults should call Braintree CID on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/193762/19. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

‘We might sell our house’ – couple react to council’s plan to cut back trees

Ben and Jane Lister. Photo: ARCHANT.

Awards double-header for town salon at industry ceremony

Members of the Law Salons team at the awards. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Reckless’ motorist who undertook on hard shoulder is sentenced

Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Councillor resigns from board amid ‘lack of transparency’ claims

Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Cheers and tears as candidates face voters at election hustings

L-R: Paul Parker (meeting chair), Mike Hibbs (Liberal Democrats), Tom van de Bilt (Labour Party), Coby Wing (Green Party) and Kemi Badenoch (Conservative Party). Photo: ARCHANT.

Most Read

‘We might sell our house’ – couple react to council’s plan to cut back trees

Ben and Jane Lister. Photo: ARCHANT.

Awards double-header for town salon at industry ceremony

Members of the Law Salons team at the awards. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Reckless’ motorist who undertook on hard shoulder is sentenced

Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Councillor resigns from board amid ‘lack of transparency’ claims

Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Cheers and tears as candidates face voters at election hustings

L-R: Paul Parker (meeting chair), Mike Hibbs (Liberal Democrats), Tom van de Bilt (Labour Party), Coby Wing (Green Party) and Kemi Badenoch (Conservative Party). Photo: ARCHANT.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

General Election 2019: Uttlesford voters due to head to polls to choose MP

L-R: Tom van de Bilt (Labour Party), Coby Wing (Green Party), Mike Hibbs (Liberal Democrats) and Kemi Badenoch (Conservative Party). Photo: ARCHANT.

Duo sought after attack in which men suffered serious injuries

Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Bloods host Saints at top of the table

Action from Saffron Walden Town's Essex Senior League match with Hadley (pic Jamie Pluck)

Win tickets to see the Irishman at Saffron Screen

The Irishman

YouGov predicts Liberal Democrat win in South Cambridgeshire

General Election 2019: Could Ian Sollom, the Liberal Democrat candidate in South Cambridgeshire, turn the seat yellow? YouGov think so. Picture: Chris Sidell
Drive 24