Hotel on Duxford IWM site given go-ahead after council re-vote

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 4:58 PM June 11, 2021   
The proposed hotel design. Photo: South Cambridgeshire District Council.

Construction on a 168-bed hotel at Duxford's Imperial War Museum has been given the go-ahead after a re-vote.

South Cambridgeshire district councillors approved plans for the Hampton by Hilton hotel at a meeting on Wednesday, June 9.

Permission to build the hotel was first granted in June 2020, but officers brought plans back to councillors after they ruled the first consultation was not broad enough.

John Brown, IWM's Executive Director, told councillors the plans could help establish Duxford as a multi-day tourist destination in its own right.

The Imperial War Museum site. Photo: South Cambridgeshire District Council.

He added: "It is the case for creating future additional business which is really compelling.

"The overnight accommodation will enable us to develop new markets by expanding our extensive conferencing facilities to offer multi-day events, and support the development of high-tech aviation businesses at Duxford."

IWM proposed a hotel at its Duxford campus in its 2016 masterplan.

Eight out of 11 councillors voted to approve the plans.

