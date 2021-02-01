Duxford man wins car and cash worth £60,000
A Duxford resident has won a car and cash worth a total of £60,000 in an online football spot the ball competition.
Simon Ford, 32, collected the £50,000 Mercedes-AMG A45 S and £10,000 in cash, from competition organiser Best of the Best (BOTB), at the Temple Fortune dealership in London.
The winch engineer, who bought a £1 ticket, was driving home from work when BOTB presenter, DJ Christian WIlliams phoned with the good news.
In the weekly competition, entrants look at a photo from a football match and pick the closest place to where a panel of former footballers and referees deem the centre of the ball to be.
Simon said: “I can’t actually believe this is real, stuff like this just doesn’t happen to me, I never win anything.
“The money is going to come in massively handy when my girlfriend Carlie and I start looking to buy a house next year.”
