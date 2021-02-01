News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Duxford man wins car and cash worth £60,000

Author Picture Icon

Roger Brown

Published: 3:15 PM February 1, 2021   
Simon Ford collecting his Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Simon Ford (left) with DJ Christian Williams from BOTB - Credit: BOTB

A Duxford resident has won a car and cash worth a total of £60,000 in an online football spot the ball competition.

Simon Ford, 32, collected the £50,000 Mercedes-AMG A45 S and £10,000 in cash, from competition organiser Best of the Best (BOTB), at the Temple Fortune dealership in London.

The winch engineer, who bought a £1 ticket, was driving home from work when BOTB presenter, DJ Christian WIlliams phoned with the good news.

In the weekly competition, entrants look at a photo from a football match and pick the closest place to where a panel of former footballers and referees deem the centre of the ball to be.

Simon said: “I can’t actually believe this is real, stuff like this just doesn’t happen to me, I never win anything.

You may also want to watch:

“The money is going to come in massively handy when my girlfriend Carlie and I start looking to buy a house next year.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Auction stations - former telephone exchange is up for grabs
  2. 2 Latest figures of furloughed workers in Saffron Walden, Braintree and Chelmsford constituencies 
  3. 3 Free live music and food stalls at Saffron Walden event in summer
  1. 4 Covid-19 fast-testing centre opens in Uttlesford for asymptomatic residents
  2. 5 Two Covid swab kit sites open in Uttlesford
  3. 6 Flight simulator experience up for grabs
  4. 7 Saffron Walden Museum to launch new website supporting learning
  5. 8 Audley End waiting room among three refurbished for £190,000  
  6. 9 Final countdown for money-saving Energy Switch registrations 
  7. 10 Stansted student's voice on television after being chosen from dozens
Competitions
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Several Saffron Walden businesses 'permanently closed since pandemic'

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon

Uttlesford District Council

Another planning application as previous rejection prepares for appeal

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon

Essex Weather | Gallery

Villages around Saffron Walden covered in frost and snow

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon

Environment News | Gallery

Photographer 'shocked' after praise from hundreds of people

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon