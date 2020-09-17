Gallery

In Pictures: Duxford school fundraiser raises community spirits and cash

An entry in the Duxford safari walk, raising money for the fire damaged school. Picture: Jen Jones Jen Jones

A safari walk and treasure hunt has raised over £1,000 for Duxford school, pre-school and the before and after school club the DX Club, which were all badly impacted by the fire on July 31.

Jen Jones and her daughter Isabelle, who is starting at Duxford school this week. Picture: Jen Jones Jen Jones and her daughter Isabelle, who is starting at Duxford school this week. Picture: Jen Jones

More than 60 residents and businesses created safari animal displays of soft toys, paintings, paper mache and cardboard box creations and were added to a map to show where all the display were.

Participants then walked around the village spotting the creations.

Organiser Jen Jones asked for a donation to her JustGiving page in return.

There was also a treasure hunt with 15 clues around the village, following a specific route.

An entry in the Duxford safari walk, raising money for the fire damaged school. Picture: Jen Jones An entry in the Duxford safari walk, raising money for the fire damaged school. Picture: Jen Jones

People had to book a slot to pick up their sheets to ensure social distancing as it was a specific route.

Around 130 groups of people took part in the treasure hunt over two days.

Jen said: “I couldn’t be more delighted! I was aiming for 30 houses to sign up for displays so was amazed when I got over 60. The effort people put in to some of them was just incredible! We even have a lady on Sunday put out her Shetland ponies for people to see as they were walking around.

An entry in the Duxford safari walk, raising money for the fire damaged school. Picture: Jen Jones An entry in the Duxford safari walk, raising money for the fire damaged school. Picture: Jen Jones

“I had such lovely feedback from people who took part and people came from St Ives, Soham and even Braintree to take part which I never expected.

“We had lots of families but some couples even came on dates for it! I honestly thought it would be something small and it just kept growing so I really was utterly thrilled. It felt like the village was alive and happy, especially in the glorious sun we had.”

Businesses donated over £700 worth of prizes. The Lodge Hotel donated all proceeds from their sales of tea, coffee and cake over the weekend to help.

The fire at Duxford Community Church of England Primary School destroyed the preschool, the reception classroom, and the space used by the before and after school club as well as causing other damage.

An entry in the Duxford safari walk, raising money for the fire damaged school. Picture: Jen Jones An entry in the Duxford safari walk, raising money for the fire damaged school. Picture: Jen Jones

The fire damaged buildings have been demolished and there are mobile classrooms for Year 1, Year 2, Reception, Pre-school and DX students.

There’s still time to donate to the cause via the JustGiving page

The Governing Board of Duxford community primary school is also raising money to replace books and resources lost in the fire and to support pupils’ wellbeing. Their total currently stands at £22,042.

