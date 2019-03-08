Video

Hundreds turn out to cheer on the racers at soapbox derby

The chldren's soapboxes were really imaginative Archant

The annual Duxford Soapbox race took place on Sunday.

The day involved two children's races and an event for adults, which went for two laps.

The event was organised by Pam Hill, 57, who has been running the derby for many years.

She said: "Last year we raised £11,700 and we like to be able to raise this target. We are always really grateful to people who donate and sponsor us."

Pam organised the event in memory of husband Phill, who died from cancer, and said their son, Nic, was 'taking part again this year in the memory of his father'.

Duxford Soapbox Race. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO Duxford Soapbox Race. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

All children received a medal, with first place winners receiving gold medals, second place receiving silver medals and third place bronze. Fancy dress winners Battle Bus (Daisy Evetts and Lola Gibson) received sweets.

For the first race, 1st place winning team for the 4-7 year olds category was Pika Prykes, formed by Samuel and Jacob Pryke. The second place went to team ArleyBen, with Charlie Evetts and Ben Harrington racing and the third went to The Incredible Boys of Chesterford, Riley Fennelly and George Berthoud.

Under the 8-11 year olds category, the first place went to The Simpsons (Sebastian Jeffrey and Domenic Hines), who also was the overall race winner, receiving additional £15 Amazon vouchers for both team members. The second place was won by Small Blacks, Flynn Kneebone and Seth Bannister, and the third place went to Hogwarts Express, Polly Kneebone and Bea Bannister.

The second race was dedicated to 12-15 year olds, who achieved the following results: first place went to the Air Cadets who also won the overall race winner award including the £15 Amazon vouchers. Ewan Grafham-Karp, 14, Air Cadets winner and student from Sawston, said: "I haven't done anything like this before but it's good fun. I think I will do it again. I feel pretty good about winning and last year I think we came last."

The second place was won by Scrap Metal - Sergio Arcidiacono and Sam Burnell - and the third place the by The Must Dashers - Cameron and Benjamin Spence -.

The adults prizes started with the last place announcement. Team Plough, formed by Kevin and Pam Foot received the wooden spoon. The first prize was won by the Hexcel Racers (Duane Webb and Marco Arcidiacono), who won gold medals, £50 and the Phill Hill Cup after having started the race on the last place. The second place was won by the Phill Hill's Army, which Phil's son, Nic Hill, was part of together with Kyle Grainger. The third place went to The Dutch Duo, Daan Somers and Paul Zwekars.

The Over 50 Cup was awarded to Pop Gun (Gary and Zoe Taylor), a team which came all the way from Norfolk.

For 'technical brilliance', the D-Day Dashers (Jacob and Will Burrows) won the Constructors Plate saying the race 'was really heavy'. For 'fancy dress', Back to the Barleycorn (David and Ian Brown) won two bottles of beer.

Medal winners. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Medal winners. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Medal winners. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Medal winners. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Medal winners. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Medal winners. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The winners of the Young Children's Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The winners of the Young Children's Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Medal winners. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Medal winners. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Winners of the Older Children's Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Winners of the Older Children's Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Adult Racers. Pictures SAFFRON PHOTO The Adult Racers. Pictures SAFFRON PHOTO

The Adult Racers. Pictures SAFFRON PHOTO The Adult Racers. Pictures SAFFRON PHOTO

The Adult Racers. Pictures SAFFRON PHOTO The Adult Racers. Pictures SAFFRON PHOTO

The Adult Racers. Pictures SAFFRON PHOTO The Adult Racers. Pictures SAFFRON PHOTO

The Adult Racers. Pictures SAFFRON PHOTO The Adult Racers. Pictures SAFFRON PHOTO

The Adult Racers. Pictures SAFFRON PHOTO The Adult Racers. Pictures SAFFRON PHOTO

The Adult Racers. Pictures SAFFRON PHOTO The Adult Racers. Pictures SAFFRON PHOTO

Winners of the Older Children's Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Winners of the Older Children's Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Winner of Best Costume. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Winner of Best Costume. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

