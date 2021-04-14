Firefighters rescue woman after town centre collision

Published: 4:58 PM April 14, 2021

Firefighters rescued a woman trapped inside a vehicle near The Common in Saffron Walden yesterday (Tuesday).

Two cars on East Street collided shortly before 3pm.

Two crews from Saffron Walden Fire Station attended the scene.

The woman was released by 3.30pm and left in the care of the ambulance service.

A spokesperson for East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called to East Street shortly before 3pm yesterday following reports of a collision.

"One ambulance attended and the crew treated two patients at the scene.

"A female patient was then transported to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further assessment and care."