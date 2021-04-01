Uttlesford children take part in Easter themed activities
- Credit: St Thomas More
Children have been having fun ahead of Easter.
At St Thomas More Catholic Primary School in Saffron Walden they held an Easter Fun Day with indoor crafts and outdoor bunny hop races.
Year 1 students and their parents helped to collect natural resources and decorated their eggs in school as symbols of new life at Easter.
Dunmow St Mary's School
Year 3 children at Dunmow St Mary's worked with Reverend Elsie Bouffler of St Mary's Church to create an online Easter service, writing Easter readings and prayers, art and order of service booklets.
The service can be played online at www.dsmprimary.essex.sch.uk/easter-service/
They also gave Rev Elsie their decorated cairn stones. The cairn is in the church grounds.
Felsted School
The community is invited to join a virtual Easter egg hunt until April 9.
Help FelsTED search for eggs as he navigates around Stewart House, Felsted’s learning space for ages four to six.
The challenge is online at www.felsted.org/easteregghunt