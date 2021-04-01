Published: 7:00 AM April 1, 2021

A student during an Easter Fun Day at St Thomas More Catholic Primary School, Saffron Walden - Credit: St Thomas More

Children have been having fun ahead of Easter.

At St Thomas More Catholic Primary School in Saffron Walden they held an Easter Fun Day with indoor crafts and outdoor bunny hop races.

Year 1 students and their parents helped to collect natural resources and decorated their eggs in school as symbols of new life at Easter.

Outdoor bunny hop race fun at St Thomas More Catholic Primary School, Saffron Walden - Credit: St Thomas More

Easter Fun Day at St Thomas More Catholic Primary School, Saffron Walden - Credit: St Thomas More

Dunmow St Mary's School

Year 3 children at Dunmow St Mary's worked with Reverend Elsie Bouffler of St Mary's Church to create an online Easter service, writing Easter readings and prayers, art and order of service booklets.

The service can be played online at www.dsmprimary.essex.sch.uk/easter-service/

They also gave Rev Elsie their decorated cairn stones. The cairn is in the church grounds.

Children from Dunmow St Mary's School with their painted cairn stones, and Rev Elsie of St Mary's Church, Great Dunmow - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's School

The cairn for remembrance at St Mary's Church, Great Dunmow - Credit: St Mary's Church

Felsted School

The community is invited to join a virtual Easter egg hunt until April 9.

Help FelsTED search for eggs as he navigates around Stewart House, Felsted’s learning space for ages four to six.

The challenge is online at www.felsted.org/easteregghunt





Help FelsTED search for eggs on his virtual Easter egg hunt at Felsted School - Credit: Felsted School

The Felsted School Easter hamper prize - Credit: Felsted School



