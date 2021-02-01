Published: 5:00 PM February 1, 2021

A number of restaurants in Potters Bar have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay - Credit: Free-Photos/Pixabay

HMRC has published the final figures for government spending on the Eat Out to Help Out scheme at a local authority level.

The figures include the total number of restaurants which claimed, the total number of meals claimed for, the total amount of discount claimed, the average amount claimed per outlet, and the average discount per meal.

In Uttlesford, restaurants claimed a total of £677,000 from the government, averaging at £7,900 per outlet. 86 restaurants used the scheme for a total of 123,000 meals.

By comparison, 100 Braintree restaurants claimed £852,000 for a total of 150,000 meals. This means one restaurant claimed, on average, £8,500.

In Chelmsford, the total discount claimed amounts to £1.96 million for 326,000 meals. The money was claimed by 153 restaurants, an average of £12,800 per business.

You may also want to watch:

The scheme ran throughout August 2020. It was announced on July 8 last year as a government measure supporting businesses reopening after the first coronavirus lockdown. It involved 50 percent cost coverage from the government of food and non-alcoholic drinks consumed within a UK business. The discount offered to people was capped at £10 per person.

A total of £849 million was claimed by 78,116 businesses across the country. The amount paid was £840 million due to rejected claims and payment errors. This still exceeds the £500 million predicted by Treasury when the scheme was launched.

After the scheme, dining-out dropped from mid-September last year. According to the government, this is because of the restrictions re-imposed on hospitality venues.