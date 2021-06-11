Fire Service: Pride is a chance to show kindness
- Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
The fire service has renewed its support for Essex's LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has used the Progress Pride flag in its logos to celebrate the work of LGBTQ+ people and people of colour in its ranks this June.
ECFRS said celebrating Pride - and the work of its LGBTQ+ group called BEING - helps create friendships and develop peer support networks.
Matt Hill, BEING chair, said: "Pride Month is so important regardless of your sexuality because it gives us a chance to show representation and acceptance to our communities.
"If someone sitting next to you overhears a conversation and you are being kind and showing your support for the LGBTQ+ community? That has real power."
You may also want to watch:
The Progress Pride flag was developed by US designer Daniel Quasar in 2018.
It incorporates the transgender flag and a black and brown stripe as a stand against transphobia and racism.
Most Read
- 1 Ibiza legend Dave Pearce and Clockwork Orange Andy Manston at garden party
- 2 Essex grants boost - but fears Uttlesford sectors may miss out
- 3 A Big Deal for Fairycroft House as comedy club makes comeback
- 4 Fête de la Musique returns to Walden - with nine music venues
- 5 Group has been 'Balsam bashing' along the Slade
- 6 This week's paper: Saffron Walden Reporter on June 10, 2021
- 7 Success for Jamie who becomes part of a national campaign
- 8 Things to do in June - from open gardens to live music and dancing
- 9 Motorcyclist in hospital after Broxted collision
- 10 Dance student Ruby is ready for a multi venue tour