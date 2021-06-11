Published: 5:00 PM June 11, 2021

The fire service has renewed its support for Essex's LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has used the Progress Pride flag in its logos to celebrate the work of LGBTQ+ people and people of colour in its ranks this June.

ECFRS said celebrating Pride - and the work of its LGBTQ+ group called BEING - helps create friendships and develop peer support networks.

Matt Hill, BEING chair, said: "Pride Month is so important regardless of your sexuality because it gives us a chance to show representation and acceptance to our communities.

"If someone sitting next to you overhears a conversation and you are being kind and showing your support for the LGBTQ+ community? That has real power."

The Progress Pride flag was developed by US designer Daniel Quasar in 2018.

It incorporates the transgender flag and a black and brown stripe as a stand against transphobia and racism.