All things green as town gets set to play host to its first ever 'eco fair'

Saffron Walden's first Eco Fair is set to take place later this month.

The event is being held on September 21, from 10am-2pm, at the Quaker Meeting House, in High Street, and will be free to enter.

The Eco Fair aims to showcase local businesses, according to Cara Winter, 33, singer-songwriter, from Saffron Walden, who is organising the event together with her friend, Joanna Eden.

Cara said the fair was a "chance to showcase and share ideas and products from local people and businesses that have an ecological ethos and are making environmentally better choices".

The fair also aims to provide information on how to reduce waste and environmental impact for both the town and the planet: "There will be stalls having a variety of products and services, such as natural, plastic-free, reusable and ethically-produced alternatives for home, hygiene and cosmetics, up-cycling furniture products, local wildlife clubs and council information on effective recycling. There will also be a stall where people can bring their cleaned cosmetic packaging from other brands for recycling purposes," Cara said.

She added: "We also have some local countryside community groups involved, as well as therapists and masseurs to promote the importance of mental health and general well-being too."

She added: "I feel we all have a responsibility to do what we are able to do, within our individual means, and it is these small changes that can start to make a big difference. But it is about getting on with it, making small changes to how we shop."

Cara practices what she preaches and limits single-use plastics and unnecessary waste in her own family, having switched towards items such as bar soaps.

She said: "As people are becoming more aware of the need to reduce waste as a whole, as opposed to just sending stuff off to be 'recycled', options are becoming more readily available.

"I have found most of our reusable eco switches to have saved us money in the long term."

As well as offering some familiar products to visitors, there will be stalls offering something a little different, such as the 'Nappy Library'.

Cara said: "I wasn't aware of cloth nappies as a viable option when I first had my baby. As new parents, we get bombarded with free samples from companies like Pampers and such that will end up in landfill for hundreds of years and are full of chemicals, close to our children's skin."