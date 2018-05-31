Eco talk to go ahead online

Saffron Walden Action on Cimate Change (SWACC) has cancelled their Changing Conversations event scheduled for tomorrow at local café Bicicletta.

‘Eco-Resilience: from fear to thriving in uncertain times’ was going to be hosted by Dr Nickee Stopler, counselling psychologist and eco-psychologist.

Instead, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr Stopler has announced on Tuesday, March 15 that she will be recording her talks and sharing them to the SWACC Facebook page and website by the end of this week.

A spokesperson for SWACC said: “There are so many similarities between the climate crisis and the current crisis we are facing, both in terms of the sort of threat we face and how we might be able to respond to them. Nickee will be talking more about these in her videos.”

You can join SWACC on Facebook by searching for the Saffron Walden Action on Climate Change group.