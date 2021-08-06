Care charity launches new 'Stay and Play' group
- Credit: Supplied by Accuro
Children living with a disability are set to be given more support by west Essex care charity Accuro.
The charity, which covers Uttlesford, Harlow and Epping Forest, will launch a new 'Stay and Play' group in Saffron Walden next month for children aged under eight.
Alison McKeown, Accuro's operations manager, said that parents and carers in Uttlesford had raised the request for a specialist under 8s service in a survey.
The two-hour Stay and Play session is due to begin on Tuesday, September 14.
Alison said: "We are so excited to launch Stay and Play.
"The need for a service for Under 8s has been identified and we are thrilled to be able to meet that need."
Accuro
, including a skills programme and expanded adult friendship scheme.
The charity hopes its schemes will help limit social isolation and boost self-confidence among people living with a disability.
To register your interest, email: enquiries@accuro.org.uk