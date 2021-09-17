Published: 7:00 AM September 17, 2021

Jonathan Culpin, CEO, and Claire Lawton, Chair of Trustees, receiving their award at the House of Commons - Credit: Anglian Learning

An academy trust with schools across Cambridgeshire and Essex has won a prestigious national education award.

Anglian Learning was crowned joint-winner of the "outstanding governance in a multi-academy trust" trophy at the National Governance Association (NGA) awards at the House of Commons on Thursday, September 9.

Anglian Learning's schools include Bassingbourn, Bottisham and Linton village collages, and the Joyce Frankland Academy in Newport, near Saffron Walden.

The NGA represents state-funded school governors and administrators.

Anglian Learning co-won the National Governance Association's "Outstanding governance in a multi-academy trust" award - Credit: Anglian Learning

Jonathan Culpin, Anglian Learning CEO said: "This is a phenomenal achievement for our Trust.

"I am extremely grateful to all those who have volunteered their time to make Anglian Learning the Trust it is today – this award is for you."

NGA judges praised Anglian Learning for good communication, a "strong moral purpose" and its educational outcomes.

Claire Lawton, Anglian Learning's Chair of Trustees, thanked governance leaders for their work to secure the award.

South London and East Sussex-based STEP Academy Trust co-won the award.