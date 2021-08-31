Published: 1:31 PM August 31, 2021

Buffy Playbus returns from Monday September 6.

The service allows families and carers with pre-school children to come together to play, socialise and learn new skills.

As well as craft activities, games and toys, the bus has a sensory area with a sound and light screen.

Rosie Juhl, the Buffy project manager, said: “We are delighted to be returning again for the autumn term after some very successful summer holiday activities for SEND children and their families.

"As part of our regular timetable we are now including some sessions for children who have additional needs.

You may also want to watch:

"These will take place in Saffron Walden on Monday mornings from 11.15am and later in the month we will be launching these sessions in Dunmow as well."

On Mondays the playbus is at Great Chesterford, Saffron Walden and Carver Barracks.

On Tuesdays it's at Thaxted, Dunmow and Flitch Green. On Wednesdays it's at Saffron Walden, Newport and Stansted.

And on Thursdays it's at Flitch Green, Little Canfield and Takeley.

Bookings are through www.bookwhen.com/buffybus. When booking, only book for an adult per ticket and then add children's names in the required box.

Hand sanitiser and hand washing facilities are available and numbers are limited to ensure social distancing.

A voluntary £4 donation can be made on the bus using contactless tap and pay.