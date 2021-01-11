Published: 2:01 PM January 11, 2021

Cambourne Village College is holding online history lectures available to everyone in the community because of the coronavirus lockdown.

They were originally scheduled to be monthly but will now be once a week or sometimes more often, hosted on Microsoft Teams.

On Thursday (January 14) at 4pm to 5pm the lecture by Joe Stanley is called Strikes, Food Riots, and Living Standards in the Yorkshire Coalfield 1786-1801.

On Friday (January 15), Dr Rory Naismith's 4pm lecture is The Witch of London Bridge.

On Monday (January 18) Jack Hartnell will lecture on Medieval Medicine from 4pm to 5pm.

Head of history Jessica Angell said: "The aim of these lectures is multifaceted: they expose our students and the wider community to academics and scholarly debate, and they are intended for History teachers to continue to build subject knowledge, but most importantly they foster a love and interest in the subject.

"This also fits in with our wider school remit of being a Village College, inspired by the ideas of Henry Morris, in which schools should act as a community hub and that education is a lifelong process. Everyone is welcome!"

To get involved email jangell@cambournevc.org



