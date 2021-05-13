Delight as books are donated to school's learning centre
The Hartley Learning Centre at Saffron Walden County High School has received fiction and non-fiction books donated from the community, parents, students, and staff.
The school also received a huge back collection of National Geographic magazines, both the adult and child editions, which are very popular.
They were gifted a complete set of Encyclopaedia Britannica from Saffron Walden Town Football Club - students were amazed to see how mass information was provided pre-Google!
Trilby Roberts and Edward Gildea donated several books for the History and Diversity sections, as the books champion the contributions made by Black and Minority Ethnic servicemen and women during the conflicts of the past century.
Edward, an environmentalist, donated Empires of the Mind written by his brother Robert Gildea.
A school spokesperson said: "We are hugely grateful for all contributions.
"Books are such an integral part of learning and wellbeing, and we ensure that book donations will be used and enjoyed for years to come."
