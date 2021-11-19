Debden Primary Academy has taken part in a whole school ramble for BBC Children In Need - Credit: Debden Primary Academy

Debden Primary Academy has taken part in a whole school ramble today (Friday, November 19) for BBC Children in Need.

They dressed in their best spotty Pudsey gear and headed off for an hour's walk around Debden village.

Afterwards, joined by their parents, they headed to the school hall for a mug of hot chocolate and a spotty cupcake, made by cook Mrs Andrew.

Spotty cupcakes for children at Debden Primary Academy who have taken part in a whole school ramble for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: Debden Primary Academy

The children and families have raised £165 for the appeal.

The appeal show is on TV tonight.

Send your pictures to editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk



