Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Education

Dragons' Den style competition highlights innovative ideas

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 3:02 PM April 12, 2021   
One of the entrants for the Dragons' Den style competition within BMAT

One of the entrants for the Dragons' Den style competition within BMAT - Credit: BMAT

Pupils presented their science inventions to a panel of Dragons' Den judges for an inter-school competition.

Pupils took part in heats at BMAT primary schools, before finalists came together virtually.

They recorded presentations to explain their Innovation for the Future, showing drawings or carrying out demonstrations with prototypes.

Inventions included a happiness machine, a voice activated computer, a blue blood Covid-19 vaccine, a puzzle for blind people and an automatic door handle.

Cameron from Magna Carta Primary Academy in Stansted took part in the Dragons' Den style competition

Cameron from Magna Carta Primary Academy in Stansted took part in the Dragons' Den style competition - Credit: Magna Carta Primary Academy in Stansted

Cameron at Magna Carta Primary Academy in Stansted, was the winner from Reception and year one, with his invention the Cami Cushion.

Marios Solomonides, headteacher at Magna Carta, said: “The competition promoted innovation and aspiration, with an emphasis on science and technology.

“We asked pupils to look for a problem or an issue and to invent a solution. The important thing was for children to think critically, experiment and take positive risks.

“Enterprise and aspiration drive our curriculum at Magna Carta, therefore this competition fitted very well with our ethos.”

Other winners were:

Year 2 / 3 – Dylan and Riley, Year 3, Roydon Primary Academy, who invented Mike, The Microplastic Machine 

Year 4 / 5 / 6 – Carys, Year 5, Freshwaters Primary Academy, who invented a small portable device for blind or partially sighted people to wear to support with everyday life, such as choosing clothing and crossing roads safely.

