Published: 6:48 PM August 10, 2021

School A Level results are out! Students across Essex have reacted with joy, as grades overall are up.

This year exams were cancelled again because of the disruption caused by the Covid pandemic. Teachers assessed student work against a national standard.

Cllr Tony Ball, Essex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education Excellence and Skills, said: “The past school year has seen further disruption for students due to the Covid-19 pandemic and both they and education colleagues have shown an incredible amount of resilience as they have adapted to ever-changing circumstances.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to all those receiving their results during what I know has been an extremely challenging time and wish them the very best of luck for the future.

"I’d also like to pass on my thanks to all our teaching and school colleagues for their ongoing hard work and dedication throughout the last year.”





Saffron Walden County High School A Level Results 2021

Jumping for joy: A Level students get their results at Saffron Walden County High School. Pictured: Sarah Weersing, Lizzie Robson, Thomas Swiecichowski, Nathaniel Burke, Mason Sherman - Credit: SWCHS

At Saffron Walden County High School, 27 students achieved at least 3 A*s at A-level and seven students achieved 4 A*s, of whom four also gained an A* in their EPQ qualification: Nathaniel Burke, Isabella Foote, Ursula Gerhard and Thomas Swiecichowski.

Lizzie Robson, who is studying History and Economics at Oxford University said: “Thank you to everyone at the school for being so supportive.”

Twelve students gained places at Oxford or Cambridge with a further four students heading to study medicine.

Overall, 152 A* grades were awarded.

Thumbs up: Mason Sherman of Saffron Walden County High School after getting his A Level results - Credit: SWCHS

Mason Sherman, who has recently recovered from meningitis, re-sat his Biology A-level this year and has now achieved AAA in Biology, Geography and English Literature.

Mason is training at a GB Taekwondo talent club in Southampton next year before studying Law at the University of Manchester. Upon receiving his results this morning, Mason said: “It's been a very challenging year, however the support from SWCHS has helped me to reach where I am today.”

In vocational qualifications, 12 double Distinction*s were awarded along with a further 16 starred Distinctions. Overall, 74 results included a Distinction grade.

Melisa Syuleyman, who was awarded double Distinction* in Health & Social Care and an A* in Criminology will go onto study Law at Exeter University.

Lucy Bedding-Reece also received the double Distinction* in Health & Social Care along with an A* in Sociology.

Elena Jennings was awarded a double Distinction* in Health & Social Care along with an A* in French.

Wilfred Lee received a double Distinction* in Business as well as an A in Media Studies.

A Level success at Saffron Walden County High School. Pictured are Nathaniel Burke, Sarah Weersing, Lizzie Robson and Thomas Swiecichowski - Credit: SWCHS

Headteacher Polly Lankester said: “Our students should be so proud of these results.

"They have worked so hard across the last two years in the face of great uncertainty and significant periods of disruption.

"I have been so impressed by their resilience and how they have risen to every challenge given to them.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank SWCHS teachers who taught their students and then also marked and moderated all of the assessments to ensure each young person has been awarded results that truly reflected the standard they had achieved.

"We are delighted that so many students have done so well, and we wish them every success in the next stage of their careers."





Joyce Frankland Academy A Level Results 2021

Staff at Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport said it had been an exceptionally challenging two years, and they are very proud of graduating students' academic achievements and their admirable fortitude and resilience.

They want to congratulate all of their students, including Grace B who achieved two A*s and two Bs; Alfred R, who achieved 3 A's; Emma C who achieved 2 A*s and 1 A ; Abbie H who achieved 2 A's and 1 A*, and Maria S who achieved 3 A's and 2 A*s.

Students are going on to study at a variety of universities, including UEA, Nottingham and Liverpool.

Principal Mr Roberts said: "Few year groups have faced the remarkable challenges that these young people have tackled with such good humour, optimism and dedication.

"As they take the next steps in their lives whether that is university, apprenticeships or employment, they leave the Academy in the knowledge that they can take pride in their successes so far and have confidence to flourish in the future."

Grace B at Joyce Frankland Academy in Newport will go on to study Drama at UEA - Credit: Joyce Frankland Academy

Student Grace B said: “I am delighted with the grades I achieved following what has been a rollercoaster year.

"It’s been a challenging time for everyone, a combination of hard work and support from everyone at Jfan has encouraged me to continue my journey to higher education.

"I’ll be studying Drama at UEA, I can’t wait. I’d like to thank all my teachers at Jfan both on the academic side and the pastoral team.”





Gosfield School A Level Results 2021

Celebrating A Level results at Gosfield School are (from left) Alexander Allen, Evie Spenceley, Abbie Jackson, Principal Guy Martyn, Claudia Watts, Bertie Thomas and James Jones - Credit: Gosfield School

Gosfield School has been celebrating outstanding A Level results and individual stories of personal achievement.

Almost three quarters of all A Level grades at Gosfield School were between A*-B, with 40 percent being either A* or A.

This is the third year in a row for Gosfield students achieving these results at A Level, including when exams were held back in 2019!

Gosfield School A Level joy: Head Girl Evie Spenceley and Head Boy Bertie Thomas - Credit: Gosfield School

Head boy Bertie, 18, gained all A grades in Biology, Economics and Chemistry. His grades landed him a place at The Royal Veterinary College to study to become a Vet.

He said: “I am in shock and so over the moon.

“What I have enjoyed most have been the relationships I have formed with everybody. I have been at Gosfield since I was four years old.

"A special thanks to my teachers, Mrs Stewart, Mr Freeman, Mrs Taylor, Mr Gibbons and my parents.”

Head girl Evie, 18, is going to the University of Brighton to study Primary Education.

She secured an A* grade in Art and Design, A in Sociology and a B in English Literature after overcoming the difficulties of each lockdown but benefitted from the full home learning programme provided by the school.

She said, “I was so scared, anxious and now very excited.

“I have enjoyed making life-long friends here at Gosfield and would like to give a special thanks to my Art teacher Mrs Gwynne.”

James achieved A* in English Literature, A* Geography and A in History and will now be going to study History at Exeter.

Abbie achieved an A grade in Psychology, B in PE Studies and C in Biology. Abbie will be taking up a place at Performers College, Corringham.

Abbie has enjoyed helping run Performing Arts and Dance clubs at Gosfield, and is looking forward to returning to see the school's new Performing Arts Centre when the building is completed next year.

Principal Guy Martyn said: “I am incredibly proud of everything our students, teachers and staff have done to make this possible, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.

"Everyone has done more, worked harder and shown astonishing resilience to make this success achievable and realistic.

"To have the vast majority of grades being at the highest levels, and so many wonderful stories of individual courage and progress is a tremendous achievement for a non-selective school such as ours.”





Felsted School A Level Results 2021

A number of Felsted School's A Level students - Credit: Tom Soper / Felsted School

Felsted School said they are celebrating some fantastic results from a high achieving year group.

Alongside IB Diploma students, whose results were received in July, two Felsted pupils secured their offers for Oxford and Cambridge while many others are off to begin their next stage of study at top universities, both in the UK and overseas.

Headmaster Chris Townsend said: “Once more, this year has been disrupted by factors beyond their control, but all of our students can be incredibly proud of the hard work that they have put in over the last two years, as can their teachers, who have worked tirelessly to support them.

"From an A Level cohort of 94 pupils, a 100 percent pass rate was achieved, with 57 percent of results gaining A*/A grades.

"We wish them every success as they move on from Felsted and hope that they will continue to demonstrate the same work ethic and desire to make a positive difference."

Felsted’s top A Level performers were Henry Barker, Tom Conlon, Elliott Gander, Matthew Hipkin and Edward Platt, closely followed by Andy Vong, Yuchen (Michelle) Guo, Fiora Moscuzza, Isabella Owen, Albert Smith, Yahui (Irvette) Xu and Alexandra Crossey.

Many other students overachieved or met their offers.

Head Boy Henry Barker of Felsted School - Credit: Felsted School

Head Boy Henry Barker, a weekly boarder from Little Bardfield, achieved four A*s in Economics, Maths, Further Maths and Psychology, plus an A* in his Extended Project Qualification.

He has secured a place to read Computer Science at Durham University. Henry was member of the Senior Funk Band, was a keen tennis and rugby player at school and joined the student charity team on an overseas charity mission to support the Magic Bus charity in Mumbai. A key highlight of his time was also joining the school rugby team on their tour to South Africa.

Felsted School's Tom Conlon - Credit: Felsted School

Tom Conlon, a boarder from Barnston, will now pursue a career goal in Anthropology, having secured his place at Durham University. He achieved four A*s in English, Government & Politics, History and TEP (Theology, Ethics & Politics).

Tom was a member of the Academic Andrew Society and particularly enjoyed representing the school in the Model United Nations at The Hague.

Felsted School's Elliott Gander - Credit: Felsted School

Elliott Gander, a boarder from Braintree, is off to Durham University to read Mathematics, after securing four A*s in German, Maths, Further Maths and Physics, with the aim to pursue a career in finance.

Elliott fully involved himself in school life, playing the electric guitar in the Senior Jazz and Funk Band and Cricket for the Crombies team. A particular highlight was reaching the final of the Investor Student Challenge in 2019.

Felsted School's Matthew Hipkin - Credit: Felsted School

Matthew Hipkin, a weekly boarder from Felsted village, secured his place to read History at Cambridge, with four A*s in English, History, Government & Politics and TEP (Theology, Ethics & Politics).

Matthew balanced his studies with being a member of the School’s Running Club. He achieved a commendation for his entry to Oxford University’s prestigious Julia Wood Prize and represented the school in the Model United Nations at The Hague.

Fiora Moscuzza of Felsted School - Credit: Felsted School

Fiora Moscuzza overachieved her offer to read Modern Languages at Durham University, securing three A*s in French, Physical Education and Spanish plus an A* in her EPQ.

A day student from Braintree, Fiora played oboe in the Senior Orchestra and completed her Gold Duke of Edinburgh. Fiora also played first team hockey, netball and cricket and enjoyed touring with her teams to South Africa and Barbados.

A highlight of Fiora’s time at Felsted was her Round Square Exchange to Colombia where she was able to meet new people and improve her Spanish, which in turn inspired her to pursue languages at a higher level.

Albert Smith of Felsted School - Credit: Felsted School

Albert Smith, a day student from Felsted village, secured three A*s in Business, Economics and and Geography and is keen to go straight to work in the City after gaining some relevant work experience.

Albert particularly enjoyed playing in the 2nd row for the School’s 1st XV rugby team and going on the school’s overseas rugby tour to South Africa. Also a keen boxer, Albert hopes to continue at a high level in this sport.





Bishop's Stortford College A Level Results 2021

Jumping for joy: A Level students at Bishop's Stortford College - Credit: Paul Harding/ Bishop's Stortford College

Following an extraordinary two years of Covid-19 disruptions, Bishop’s Stortford College staff have said they are pleased to announce that Upper Sixth students achieved a 100 percent pass rate in the 2021 A Level results.

Over half of the college’s Upper Sixth were awarded A* and A grades exclusively, 19 students achieved three straight A*s and four students (Harry C, John C, Izzy G and Caspar S) achieved 4 A* grades.

The college’s six Oxbridge candidates have all had their places confirmed and 84 percent of students obtained a place at their first-choice university.

College head Kathy Crewe-Read said: “I am extremely proud of our talented students. We are acutely aware of the way in which education has been disrupted by the pandemic for a generation of young people and the dedication and tenacity shown by our Upper Sixth has been outstanding.

"Our results (87% A*-B and 67% A*-A) have been achieved in the most extraordinary of times – with teaching, learning, pastoral care and the day-to-day running of the college adapting to the digital world - with no less than 27,319 Zoom meetings taking place in the 20/21 academic year!

"We believe in giving every child the best possible opportunity to reach their potential – and the pride I feel in the way in which students and staff have adapted to rise above the challenges placed in front of them is immense.”









2021 exam results explained

A-level results came out on August 10 and GCSEs will be revealed on August 12, earlier than usual to give students more time to appeal.

GCSEs, AS and A-levels grades have been assessed by teachers using evidence like mock exams, in-class tests, essays and coursework.

Most schools have given greater weighting to “exam-style papers” compared to other forms of assessments.

Students will be able to appeal via their school or college if they believe grades are not a fair reflection of their work.

The appeals deadline is September 17, or August 23 for students who’ve not had their first-choice university place confirmed.

Exam boards will be offering re-sit-style exams in October for AS and A levels, and GCSEs in November and December.