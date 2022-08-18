Essex A-level results 2022: Students celebrate grades

A-level students across Essex are celebrating as their results come in today, with exams now back to normal following two years of disruption due to the pandemic.

Results will be updated throughout the day as they come in.

Saffron Walden County High School

Staff at Saffron Walden County High School said they are "immensely proud of the class of 2022 and all they have achieved".

The "fantastic" set of results will see the majority of students accepting their first-choice options for either university or apprenticeships and employment.

Eighteen students achieved three or more A* grades and 17 students achieved at least double distinction in their vocational qualifications.

Among those with brilliant results are Rosie Chen, Florence Wolter and Hattie Altaparmakova, who have all achieved four A*s and will now take up places at Oxford University.

Hattie said: "I'm so excited to be going to Oxford, it's so nice knowing for certain now and I am so grateful for all the support I have had along the way!"

They join five other students who will accept Oxbridge places this year.

Students who achieved an outstanding three A*s are Oscar Toogood, who will be studying maths at Durham, Kaj Schmidt, who will be studying economics at Bristol, and Alan Adamec, who will be studying at a university in France.

Rosie Wilson is also delighted with her fantastic results, achieving a double distinction in health and social care and a B in criminology. She will be travelling to Italy as a nanny next year.

Other students have achieved excellent degree apprenticeship and employment places as a result of their grades.

Ella Hayles is excited to accept her degree apprenticeship with Google having achieved a double distinction in Business and a B in Media Studies.

Cameron Bushell has achieved a degree apprenticeship with WSP, an international civil engineering company, and Euan Freeman will now be completing a Project Management degree apprenticeship with Alstom, a global engineering company. Olivia Smith is also delighted to accept her Accountancy apprenticeship at HSA.

Headteachers Caroline Derbyshire and Polly Lankester said: "These students, if you remember, were those sent home prior to taking GCSEs and were subjected to two lockdowns and hence had never taken formal examinations until this summer.

"The fact that they have achieved so very highly is a tribute to their hard work, their character, the dedication of their teachers and the determination of the school staff to ensure that they received the best possible education and support in these most difficult circumstances.

"In some ways their achievement is all the sweeter in light of the challenges they and their teachers had to overcome.”

Director of Sixth Form Amy Kennedy commented: "It has been such a pleasure to work with this year group.

"They should be so proud of all of their achievements, and I wish them all well with their plans for next year”.



Joyce Frankland Academy

Students from Joyce Frankland Academy are celebrating an excellent set of A-level results.

While they have faced less disruption from the pandemic than their predecessors, they too have faced some disruption to their education and have nonetheless met and overcome challenges.

The school said they are "very proud" of the academic progress made by students, who have "worked enormously hard have exemplified the academy’s core values to explore, fulfil and flourish".

George Sellars has accepted a place at Bath to study maths and physics after achieving A*, A* A, and Sophie Eldrett is going to study zoology at Sheffield after achieving A, A, A, B.

Other students are going on to study at a variety of universities, including Thomas Kennedy, Alex Pierre, Maddie Dudley Scales, Maddie Bedford and Lilly Andrews.

They are studying a range of subjects including architecture, fine art, business management and marketing and marine vertebrate zoology and law.

Joyce Frankland Academy is especially proud of Toby Sutton-Long, who was one of the head students, and Noah Collins, who achieved amazing results and have a bright future ahead of them.

Principal Duncan Roberts, said: “We are enormously proud of all the students who have received their results today.

"We are an inclusive Sixth Form, and whether students intend to go on to university, apprenticeships or work, we continue to have an impressive success rate in enabling them to fulfil their ambitions.

"Staff work tirelessly to ensure that all students receive academic and pastoral support which enables them to flourish.

"Whether students have been members of this Academy for seven years, or two, they have played an integral role in being ambassadors for our traditions and values.

"We wish them all the best with their future endeavours and they will remain an important part of the Academy’s history.

"The ongoing success of our students demonstrates just how vital a part the Sixth Form plays in the Academy’s past, present and future.”