Essex GCSE results 2022: Pupils celebrate achievements

Year 11s across Essex are picking up their GCSE results today

GCSE pupils across Essex are receiving their GCSE results today, following two years of disruption to exams due to the pandemic.

Forest Hall School

Year 11s at Forest Hall School in Stansted collected their results today, with their proud headteacher paying tribute to their hard work.

Pupils at Forest Hall School collected their GCSE results

The cohort of pupils have endured lockdowns and school closures during the years preparing for their GCSEs.

Headteacher Matt Carter said: “These excellent results represent many years of learning and hard work from our young people and the staff at Forest Hall School.

"Their achievements are richly deserved and we are extremely proud of all of our young people.

“Forest Hall students have shown great commitment, drive and resilience throughout their courses, especially given the significant challenges they have encountered over the last two years.

"These personal qualities will stand them in good stead as they move onto their next stage of learning.

“I am now tremendously excited about the range of exciting destinations to which our students will now progress to, and we will ensure they receive the support needed to find their path.

“We look forward to seeing and hearing about their future successes.”

The school is celebrating 62 per cent of students attaining a grade 4 in both English and maths, with 43 per cent achieving the strong grade 5 pass.

In engineering, 100 per cent of students passed with a grade 4 or above; in photography, 97 per cent achieved grade 4 or above; and in art, 90 per cent achieved grade 4 and higher.

Students have also achieved “significant improvements” in subjects such as geography, combined science and separate science.

Among the Year 11s celebrating success today are Kei Allen, Moses Brett, Grace Cooper, Aimee Dulieu, Emelia Linwood, James Ship and Chloe Slocombe.

Assistant headteacher Kayleigh Trainor said: “I couldn’t be prouder of all of the students at Forest Hall School as they collect their results.

“They have shown that they are resilient and can overcome challenges to ensure they achieve their potential - even when times have been tough.

“They are an exceptional year group and have utilised the support of their teachers and additional sessions over the exam period.

Helena Romanes School

Staff and pupils at Helena Romanes School in Great Dunmow are celebrating a "fantastically strong" set of GCSE results.

Benedict Beaton celebrating his GCSE results at Helena Romanes School in Great Dunmow

The highest performing students were Benedict Beaton, with 10 grade 9s and one grade 7, Catherine Barber, with six grade 9s and four grade 8s, Millie Lewin, with six grade 9s and two grade 8s, Georgia Arnell, with four grade 9s and five grade 8s, and Milosz Kwapisz, with seven grade 9s and one grade 8.

Amber Harris and Georgia Arnell celebrating their GCSE results at Helena Romanes School in Great Dunmow

Students who made significant progress beyond expectations include Alyce May, Poppy Perry, Vanessa Gradzinska-Alves, Josh Page and Jake Seymour.

Milosz Kwapisz celebrating his GCSE results at Helena Romanes School in Great Dunmow

Deputy headteacher Neal Foster said, “We are incredibly proud of what our students have achieved.

"They have demonstrated amazing resilience over what has been a very difficult few years. Their hard work and commitment to their studies has paid dividends and we can’t wait to celebrate with them today.

Catherine Barber celebrating her GCSE results at Helena Romanes School in Great Dunmow

"We would like to thank our dedicated staff as well as the parents and carers of our students, all of whom have given our students incredible care, support and guidance over their time at HRS.

"We are looking forward to welcoming many of our Year 11s back in September to our excellent sixth form where they will continue their studies.

"We wish all of our Year 11s success and happiness in all of their future endeavours.”



Linton Village College

Students at Linton Village College are celebrating an excellent set of results.

Principal Mrs Marsh said: "Our students have demonstrated great resilience and hard work, in spite of significant turbulence to their education in recent years."

Particular success stories include Rose Wallace, who achieved grade 9s across all 10 of her subjects, making her the highest performing student this summer.

Aisha Jawaid, Kristen Barry, Rose Wallace and Evan Partridge with their GCSE results at Linton Village College

Other high performers include Kristen Barry (who secured nine grade 9s and two grade 8s), Evan Partridge (who achieved eight grade 9s, two grade 8s and a grade 7) and Aisha Jawaid (who obtained seven grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 6s and an A grade in the Level 3 Free Standing Maths Qualification).

Twins Alex and Ben Clarke celebrating their GCSE results at Linton Village College

Twins Ben and Alex Clarke were also high achievers. Ben averaged a Grade 9 across all of his subjects and Alex averaged a Grade 8.

Miku Archer celebrating his GCSE results at Linton Village College

Miku Archer not only achieved a string of top GCSE grades (six grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s) but also won a silver medal for Great Britain for Under 17s teams fencing at the recent Commonwealth Games.



Joyce Frankland Academy

Students at Joyce Frankland Academy in Newport are celebrating "superb" results following two years of disruption to their education.

Ana Pierre, Oli Matthews, Reggie Hammick and Grace Kinsey celebrated their GCSE results at Joyce Frankland Academy

Among the many students who have excelled are Hamish Weir, who achieved eight Grade 9s and one grade 8, Amelie Du Plessis who achieved nine Grade 9s and one Grade 8 and Halle Diggins achieved six Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and one Grade 7. Also celebrating their successes are Reggie Hammick, Oli Matthews, Grace Kinsey and Ana Pierre.

Amelie Du Plessis celebrating her GCSE results at Joyce Frankland Academy

Principal, Duncan Roberts, said: “We are incredibly proud of the class of 2022 and the excellent outcomes they have achieved.

"Their results compare favourably with the year groups that have recently proceeded them which, when considering the exceptional challenges they have faced, is a true testament to their dedication, diligence and hard work.

Students collecting their GCSE results at Joyce Frankland Academy

"I would also like to thank our driven and passionate staff who have supported these students along their journey. The results demonstrate what a successful, progressive and ambitious institution Joyce Frankland Academy continues to be.

Halle Diggins and Hamish Weir collecting their GCSE results at Joyce Frankland Academy

"I look forward to welcoming the many students who will be continuing their education with us in our Sixth Form. For those students, who are furthering their education and careers with other providers, I wish them all the very best with their future and hope that they continue to flourish as they have done here.”