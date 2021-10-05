Essex telephone box transformed into micro-museum
- Credit: Cllr Richard Pavitt
A village telephone box has been transformed into a micro-museum.
Great Chesterford's history, from its Bronze Age origins to the coronavirus lockdowns, is celebrated on displays inside and outside the iconic telephone box.
Parish council chair Tom Newcombe unveiled the design at a ceremony on Horse River Green on Saturday (October 2).
Tom said: "The display looks fantastic with fascinating information and photographs.
"It ensures that this local landmark continues to have a use."
Tom thanked Colin Day and Kate McManus for writing the text and compiling photographs, and Paul Rutter for supervising the technical production.
Colin and Kate's history celebrates the village's importance in Roman Britain as a villa on the Icknield Way, a trade route between the Chiltern Hills and North Sea coast.
Horse River Green is recognised as a historic meeting point for farmers and travellers on the River Cam, and a place of respite for villagers during the coronavirus pandemic.