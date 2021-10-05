Published: 5:00 PM October 5, 2021

A village telephone box has been transformed into a micro-museum.

Great Chesterford's history, from its Bronze Age origins to the coronavirus lockdowns, is celebrated on displays inside and outside the iconic telephone box.

Parish council chair Tom Newcombe unveiled the design at a ceremony on Horse River Green on Saturday (October 2).

This telephone box has been given a new lease of life (L-R: Chris Greet, Cllr Richard Pavitt, Tom Newcombe, Simon Greet, Cllr David Hall, Colin Day, Kate McManus, Paul Rutter, Cllr Neil Gregory, Frank Palmer and Sara Sayer) - Credit: Rosemary Day

Tom said: "The display looks fantastic with fascinating information and photographs.

"It ensures that this local landmark continues to have a use."

Tom thanked Colin Day and Kate McManus for writing the text and compiling photographs, and Paul Rutter for supervising the technical production.

Colin and Kate's history celebrates the village's importance in Roman Britain as a villa on the Icknield Way, a trade route between the Chiltern Hills and North Sea coast.

Horse River Green is recognised as a historic meeting point for farmers and travellers on the River Cam, and a place of respite for villagers during the coronavirus pandemic.