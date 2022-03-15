News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Education

Health and wellbeing event for Uttlesford parents

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 11:41 AM March 15, 2022
Updated: 11:42 AM March 15, 2022
Poster for the mental health and wellbeing event at Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport, Essex

The mental health and wellbeing event at Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport, is open to all parents and carers across Uttlesford - Credit: Joyce Frankland Academy PTA

An event for Uttlesford parents and carers will focus on issues and challenges facing young people, especially between the ages of 11 and 18.

The event on Thursday, March 24 is being held at Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport, but is open to anyone who supports young people, and is not exclusive to those linked to the school.

A range of workshops and speakers will cover all aspects of well-being and mental health, including anxiety, self harm, resilience, mindfulness, understanding transgender and body image, stress and strategies.

Registration takes place from 4.30pm. Interactive parent workshops run from 5pm to 7pm.  The main hall event is from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Duncan Roberts, Principal of Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport, Essex

Duncan Roberts, Principal of Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport - Credit: Joyce Frankland Academy

Principal Duncan Roberts said: "One of the key issues preventing young people to meet their potential and flourishing are the barriers that anxiety, low self-esteem and lack of confidence can create.

"Our event will hopefully provide parents and carers with some practical ideas about how to support young people if they are tackling these difficulties."

The event has been organised by Newport Parents Association and the £10 ticket fee will be used to provide services to the school around mental health and well-being needs.

Tickets can be bought online: https://www.pta-events.co.uk/newportparentsassociation/?event=login¬LoggedIn=true#.YhVGMQTKfbU.mailto or get in touch with 07818 013200 for more information.
 

