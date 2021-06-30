Students step into immersive Hindu workshop
- Credit: Radwinter C of E Primary School
A Hindu workshop offered students all kinds of new experiences at Radwinter C of E Primary School.
The pupils in Hedgehog Class turned up and found their normal classroom looked different, which set the tone and scene for the workshop.
A school spokesperson said: "It was magical to enter our classroom and find it transformed."
They learned about what it was like to attend a Mandir, listened to music and found out about many of the Hindu gods.
They put on traditional dress and learned a dance which used sticks.
They also performed a poem with actions about Ganesh, and learned to meditate, which they found relaxing.
The workshop also highlighted that it was important to treat all living things with respect and kindness.
The school spokesperson added they had really enjoyed the experience.