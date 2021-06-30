News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Education

Students step into immersive Hindu workshop

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 1:23 PM June 30, 2021   
Children in a workshop at Radwinter School, Saffron Walden

The Hindu workshop transformed Hedgehog Class at Radwinter C of E Primary School - Credit: Radwinter C of E Primary School

A Hindu workshop offered students all kinds of new experiences at Radwinter C of E Primary School.

The pupils in Hedgehog Class turned up and found their normal classroom looked different, which set the tone and scene for the workshop.

A school spokesperson said: "It was magical to enter our classroom and find it transformed."

They learned about what it was like to attend a Mandir, listened to music and found out about many of the Hindu gods.

They put on traditional dress and learned a dance which used sticks.

They also performed a poem with actions about Ganesh, and learned to meditate, which they found relaxing.

The workshop also highlighted that it was important to treat all living things with respect and kindness.

The school spokesperson added they had really enjoyed the experience.


Education News
Saffron Walden News

