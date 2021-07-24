Gallery

Published: 7:00 AM July 24, 2021

Students across Uttlesford had fun and learned new things before the end of term broke for their summer holidays.

Stansted

At Forest Hall School in Stansted, Year 10 GCSE food students watched a fishmonger giving a demonstration.

The budding chefs took part in a masterclass on how to fillet fish.

Year 10 GCSE food students at Forest Hall School in Stansted, learned from James Ackroyd of Potter Street Fishmongers in Bishops Stortford - Credit: Forest Hall School

Year 10 GCSE food students at Forest Hall School in Stansted, who watched a fishmonger giving a demonstration. - Credit: Forest Hall School





They were guided by James Ackroyd of Potter Street Fishmongers in Bishop's Stortford who also spoke with students about how to know if a fish is fresh and demonstrated how to cook fish.

You may also want to watch:

Food teacher Linda McCormack said: “Students got hands-on experience of how to fillet a fish and learned the vital skill.

"The aim of the masterclass was to teach students the high-level skill of filleting a fish as this is part of the GCSE Food Preparation and Nutrition curriculum.

“It is amazing for students to be enjoying cooking and learning at the same time.

“The pandemic has really taught us how important it is to know how to cook and know how to be skilful in the kitchen. It is so important that we give our students different experiences they wouldn’t get elsewhere.”

Students will have to demonstrate their filleting skills during a three-hour cooking exam next year.





Debden

At Debden Primary Academy, students in Year 5 and 6 performed the Roald Dahl play, Fantastic Mr Fox.

Students at Debden Primary Academy in their masks for the Roald Dahl play called Fantastic Mr Fox. - Credit: Debden Primary Academy

Students at Debden Primary Academy in their masks with water soakers at the ready for the Roald Dahl play called Fantastic Mr Fox - Credit: Debden Primary Academy

The 10 and 11-year-olds designed their costumes and made masks before performing the play to a socially distanced audience.

Headteacher Matt Hawley said it was a fantastic way to end the school year.

"With just two weeks notice it was hard to believe how much script some of the children learned.

"The children really are a credit to themselves and their parents."





Saffron Walden

Year 6s at R A Butler Academy in Saffron Walden had a fun and actioned packed ending to their time at primary school.

They enjoyed day trips to Eaton Vale and Go Ape, with two days of activities including high ropes, raft building and kayaking.

They also had their annual water and inflatables afternoon, organised by sports lead Mr Smith. This was followed by a fancy dress leavers' disco arranged by the PTA.

Year 6 fun at R A Butler Academy through the fancy dress leavers' disco arranged by the PTA - Credit: R A Butler Academy

Year 6 fun at R A Butler Academy in Saffron Walden through the fancy dress leavers' disco arranged by the PTA - Credit: R A Butler Academy

Year 6 having fun at R A Butler Academy, Saffron Walden through the fancy dress leavers' disco arranged by the PTA - Credit: R A Butler Academy

The students filmed their Y6 production, a journey through their time at the school.

Parents attended a Leavers' Coffee Afternoon on the field where children shared their memories and songs. The children also had a colour run and left covered in the colours of the rainbow!

A colour run for Year 6 at R A Butler Academy, Saffron Walden - Credit: R A Butler Academy

Headteacher Emma Vincent said: "After the last 18 months the children have had, we wanted to ensure that we made their last few days as memorable as possible.

"We are so proud of all these children have achieved in their time with us and we wish them all the very best as they start this new chapter of their lives."

Year 6 fun for R A Butler Academy included raft building and kayaking - Credit: R A Butler Academy

Year 6 at R A Butler Academy, Saffron Walden took part in two days of activities include high ropes - Credit: R A Butler Academy





READ MORE:

Takeley Primary School's handwritten letters and drawings sent to Euro 2020's players

More than £2,000 raised for school at 'heart-warming' Rayne fete

Essex school unauthorised absence numbers vanish through Covid-19 lockdown

Students share their views on school curriculum

Saffron Walden students given practical help through CV reviews







