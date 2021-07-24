Gallery
In pictures: Uttlesford pupils' fun before the summer holidays
Students across Uttlesford had fun and learned new things before the end of term broke for their summer holidays.
Stansted
At Forest Hall School in Stansted, Year 10 GCSE food students watched a fishmonger giving a demonstration.
The budding chefs took part in a masterclass on how to fillet fish.
They were guided by James Ackroyd of Potter Street Fishmongers in Bishop's Stortford who also spoke with students about how to know if a fish is fresh and demonstrated how to cook fish.
Food teacher Linda McCormack said: “Students got hands-on experience of how to fillet a fish and learned the vital skill.
"The aim of the masterclass was to teach students the high-level skill of filleting a fish as this is part of the GCSE Food Preparation and Nutrition curriculum.
“It is amazing for students to be enjoying cooking and learning at the same time.
“The pandemic has really taught us how important it is to know how to cook and know how to be skilful in the kitchen. It is so important that we give our students different experiences they wouldn’t get elsewhere.”
Students will have to demonstrate their filleting skills during a three-hour cooking exam next year.
Debden
At Debden Primary Academy, students in Year 5 and 6 performed the Roald Dahl play, Fantastic Mr Fox.
The 10 and 11-year-olds designed their costumes and made masks before performing the play to a socially distanced audience.
Headteacher Matt Hawley said it was a fantastic way to end the school year.
"With just two weeks notice it was hard to believe how much script some of the children learned.
"The children really are a credit to themselves and their parents."
Saffron Walden
Year 6s at R A Butler Academy in Saffron Walden had a fun and actioned packed ending to their time at primary school.
They enjoyed day trips to Eaton Vale and Go Ape, with two days of activities including high ropes, raft building and kayaking.
They also had their annual water and inflatables afternoon, organised by sports lead Mr Smith. This was followed by a fancy dress leavers' disco arranged by the PTA.
The students filmed their Y6 production, a journey through their time at the school.
Parents attended a Leavers' Coffee Afternoon on the field where children shared their memories and songs. The children also had a colour run and left covered in the colours of the rainbow!
Headteacher Emma Vincent said: "After the last 18 months the children have had, we wanted to ensure that we made their last few days as memorable as possible.
"We are so proud of all these children have achieved in their time with us and we wish them all the very best as they start this new chapter of their lives."
