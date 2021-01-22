Published: 7:00 AM January 22, 2021

Archive: Darina Mironova from Felsted at last year's awards. This year's ceremony was held online without photographs because of the pandemic. - Credit: Jack Petchey Foundation

Three students from Saffron Walden County High School are among 25 Uttlesford winners to receive a Jack Petchey Foundation Achievement Award.

Sophie Hancock, Loren Herring and Paige Peacock each received medallions, framed certificates and a £250 grant to spend to benefit their school.

This year's winners ceremony was held online ceremony because of Covid restrictions. Aged 11 to 25, the winners were praised for their contributions to their school or college community. And a Leader Award was presented to an adult recipient for demonstrating outstanding ability to motivate young people.

Sophie Hancock, 14, set up her own charity initiative during lockdown called ‘Sophie’s Fund’ which worked to gather and distribute food packages to those families most in need in the Uttlesford area.

She will spend the £250 grant on sheet music for the school’s music department.

Loren Herring, 15, was nominated by a large number of her peers for her voluntary work with MENCAP where she supports and encourages people. Her work and passion has encouraged others to engage with the charity.

She will spend her £250 grant on resources for the school’s Eco Friendly project and a pizza party for her form group once lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Paige Peacock, 14, gained her award for volunteering and supporting other volunteers at the school farm. Paige recently won a competition to become a junior tour guide at the National Stud in Newmarket and has written articles for various publications.

She will spend her £250 award grant on enrichment resources for the school’s farm.

The Achievement Awards ask participants at youth clubs, youth organisations, secondary schools and uniformed organisations throughout London and Essex to nominate their peers. Nominations are also made by teachers, parents and supporting adults.

The Foundation, formed in 1999, is now in its 21st year. Uttlesford have received funding of £499,030 from the Jack Petchey Foundation since funding started in 2009.

The Foundation recognises the positive contributions young people make to society and supports them in achieving their potential. It has supported over 2,000 initiatives for young people across London and Essex and has invested over £133m.

