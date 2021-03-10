Published: 12:00 PM March 10, 2021

RA Butler Academy pupils in Saffron Walden were pleased to be back at school - Credit: RA Butler Academy

There was a lot of excitement as pupils went back to school on Monday (March 8).

The government decided to reopen primary and secondary schools across England. College students and university students on practical courses who need access to specialist facilities are also allowed back.

One girl from St Thomas More Catholic Primary School said the day was “better than Christmas”.

Headteacher Mary Jo Hall said the whole school was back, from Reception to Year 6.

“We couldn’t get over how noisy the school was, having all the children rather than just the key workers’ children.

“The children were very excited. They just wanted to chat to each other all the time.

“We didn’t have any tears or anxiety, they were just delighted to be back.”

Mrs Hall added: “We did lots of PSHE, thinking about themselves, about their qualities, how brilliant they are, lots of thoughts about how they have been home learning.

“We will be looking at where the gaps are. We will be doing that over the next few months.”

She said all the staff are really happy to be back to work, and “much prefer” teaching children face to face than on a screen.

At R A Butler Academy, pupils have been focusing on PE and science during their first week back to school.

Headteacher Emma Vincent said: “We are having a focus on getting active this week.

"Pupils have to do PE all week to shake off that lockdown lethargy.

"It’s been difficult for children and families to get out and exercise together so we carried on PE lessons remotely, but it has been difficult, so we have made a decision to get children more active this week. It’s good for their mental health as well.

“It’s British Science Week and we have got lots of scientists speaking for our pupils.”

Mrs Vincent added: “It’s been truly wonderful, really lovely to hear the school filled with the sound of happy children and laughter and all the wonderful things that primary school brings.

“We are really delighted to have the children back. Let’s hope we don’t have to go into lockdown again.”

Different year groups were allocated specified times to stagger arrival at St Thomas More Catholic Primary School in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

