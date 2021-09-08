News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Education

Summer school success at Joyce Frankland Academy

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM September 8, 2021   
Summer school participants at Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport with Principal Duncan Roberts and Miss Antony

Summer school participants at Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport with Principal Duncan Roberts and Miss Antony, the Head of Year 7 - Credit: Saffron Photo

A summer school included extra tuition alongside workshops covering topics including photography, tie dye techniques, and emergency CPR training.

The CPR session taught a potentially life-saving skill and raised awareness of what can be done to help someone, after Euro 2020 player Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest earlier this year.

Joyce Frankland Academy Principal Duncan Roberts said: "It has been a pleasure to welcome so many students, who are about to start year 7, to our summer school.

"Not only does this help to support their transition by building confidence and reducing the anxiety of starting secondary school, it also means we can identify individual student's needs and target support to the right areas from September."

The summer school was run by Miss Antony, the Head of Year 7 and staff.

The students were presented with certificates and their hard work was commended. 

Participants and teachers at the Joyce Frankland Academy summer school

Participants and teachers at the Joyce Frankland Academy summer school - Credit: Saffron Photo

A student and a teacher at the Joyce Frankland Academy summer school, Newport, Essex

Awards were presented to students who had done exceptionally well at the Joyce Frankland Academy summer school - Credit: Saffron Photo

A student with a drawing and a teacher at the Joyce Frankland Academy summer school, Newport

A student with a drawing and a teacher at the Joyce Frankland Academy summer school, Newport - Credit: Saffron Photo

A student and a teacher at Joyce Frankland Academy's summer school, Newport, Essex

A student and a teacher at Joyce Frankland Academy's summer school, Newport - Credit: Saffron Photo

A student and a teacher at Joyce Frankland Academy's summer school, Newport, Essex

A student and a teacher at Joyce Frankland Academy's summer school, Newport - Credit: Saffron Photo

Student holding pencil drawing and a teacher, Joyce Frankland Academy summer school, Newport, Essex

A student with a drawing is recognised for her talent at Joyce Frankland Academy's summer school, Newport - Credit: Saffron Photo


Joyce Frankland Academy
Newport News
Saffron Walden News
Essex

