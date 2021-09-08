Gallery
Summer school success at Joyce Frankland Academy
- Credit: Saffron Photo
A summer school included extra tuition alongside workshops covering topics including photography, tie dye techniques, and emergency CPR training.
The CPR session taught a potentially life-saving skill and raised awareness of what can be done to help someone, after Euro 2020 player Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest earlier this year.
Joyce Frankland Academy Principal Duncan Roberts said: "It has been a pleasure to welcome so many students, who are about to start year 7, to our summer school.
"Not only does this help to support their transition by building confidence and reducing the anxiety of starting secondary school, it also means we can identify individual student's needs and target support to the right areas from September."
The summer school was run by Miss Antony, the Head of Year 7 and staff.
The students were presented with certificates and their hard work was commended.
