Students take part in event promoting mental health and wellbeing

As many of you were likely beginning to settle down from a long day at work or school, Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport proudly hosted an incredible mental health and wellbeing event.

Throughout the evening, a variety of speakers gladly imparted their own knowledge and experiences to an excited crowd. This resulted in a turnout worth the prolonged development and two years postponement.

Accuro, which helps adults with disabilities in West Essex, attending the mental health and wellbeing event at Joyce Frankland Academy - Credit: Joyce Frankland Academy

The challenges of the pandemic have left children and adults alike experiencing a worrying, notable decline in their mental health and general wellbeing. Burnout, anxiety, depression and difficulties with coping, mainly due to the national lockdown are just a few of the struggles people have been going through.

Although this event was intended for 2020, it could not have come at a better time, offering people much-needed advice in an information-packed evening. A wide selection of workshops, speakers, tips and refreshments were at hand for every attendee.

Nothing was without purpose as the principal of the school, Mr Roberts stated during his time on the radio: “It's targeted at parents and carers for those with teenage children", adding that strategies discussed included yoga, mindfulness, hobbies or simply talking.

And actual strategies quickly became the theme of the evening, there were self-reflection and meditation included in workshops, while stories and interactions were in others as well as so much more. With appearances of the medical side of mental health, detailed presentations, explanatory diagrams, thought-provoking metaphors and unique insights.

From shocking statistics to mind-boggling material, the workshops had everything you could want, not to mention eager audiences.

Representatives for mental health charities such as Mind in West Essex and Samaritans made an extra effort in working to help teens and the people around them, offering ways to manage different major problems teens may be dealing with.

PC Glenn Braden from Essex Police made a tremendous effort of warning people of the risks a lot of children are facing, particularly with drugs and advising the audience on how to manage these problems. Other speakers included therapists, coaches, podcasters, volunteers, activists, mentors and educators all with the same interest at heart which was to spread awareness for all those teens in need of support and understanding.

There were 10 different workshops to choose from, lasting 40 minutes each so you could go to three of your choosing, every one of them was well thought out, informative and useful to whoever went. All those who attended the workshops asked many questions while those running them had an opportunity to share personal points and help the parents and carers to understand how best to prepare young people for life.

To end the night Mr Roberts gave an inspiring opening speech for the main event, emphasising the necessity of change from schools and adults. This was followed by speakers going into detail about what they do and why it helps, this was extremely helpful, sparking many questions from the audience.

The event was an absolute success, buzzing with enthusiasm and curiosity, the crowd may have been small, but the difference made to all those who attended is likely to be extremely significant.

