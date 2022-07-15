News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Pupils learn about the environment for creative arts week

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:33 AM July 15, 2022
Pupils at Katherine Semar Schools celebrated the environment for creative arts week

Children from Katherine Semar Schools in Saffron Walden took part in art, dance and music activities based around the environment for creative arts week.

From June 27 to July 1, the whole school worked on a song called 'Plastic' and learnt dance moves specially choreographed by Miss Cadwallader.

The Infant School created a collage of a particular habitat using recycled materials, and Key Stage 2 created props in readiness for the junior school choir's performance at the end of the week.

The choir's performance was entitled Along Came Man by Lin Marsh, and was repeated at the end of the day to parents.

Years 1, 2, 3 and 4 all enjoyed a drumming workshop, with both schools taking part in their separate sharing assemblies at the end of the week.

A school spokesperson said: "It was such a joy to be able to once again engage in a week of creative activities whilst at the same time reinforcing the importance of caring for our environment."

