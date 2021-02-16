Published: 12:14 PM February 16, 2021

Students had a No Screens Day to give them a break from online learning during lockdown.

At Magna Carta Primary Academy in Stansted they were challenged to learn their subjects through cooking with their families.

They covered reading by choosing and following a recipe. Their maths skills were put to the test with weighing, measuring, portioning and dividing.

For the science element they were mixing ingredients and learning about heating and cooling, and for art, their task was the photography to share the dish with their teacher. Within geography they learned about where the ingredients had come from.

Headteacher Marios Solomonides said: “It was a terrific day and an absolute joy to see how much fun our pupils were having, preparing, cooking and then eating their meals, some with siblings, some with parents.

“The learning that happens during events like this cannot be underestimated. All of our in-school bubbles also spent part of the day cooking.”

Students taking part in the No Screens Day - Credit: Magna Carta Primary Academy, Stansted



