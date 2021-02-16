Pupils swap laptop screens for learning through cooking
- Credit: Magna Carta Primary Academy, Stansted
Students had a No Screens Day to give them a break from online learning during lockdown.
At Magna Carta Primary Academy in Stansted they were challenged to learn their subjects through cooking with their families.
They covered reading by choosing and following a recipe. Their maths skills were put to the test with weighing, measuring, portioning and dividing.
For the science element they were mixing ingredients and learning about heating and cooling, and for art, their task was the photography to share the dish with their teacher. Within geography they learned about where the ingredients had come from.
Headteacher Marios Solomonides said: “It was a terrific day and an absolute joy to see how much fun our pupils were having, preparing, cooking and then eating their meals, some with siblings, some with parents.
You may also want to watch:
“The learning that happens during events like this cannot be underestimated. All of our in-school bubbles also spent part of the day cooking.”
Most Read
- 1 Men con woman, 83, out of more than £10,000
- 2 Uttlesford has lowest Covid infections in Essex
- 3 Audley End House, the secret agent 'finishing school'
- 4 Covid jab success in North Uttlesford
- 5 Electric vehicle linked company moves to Chesterford Research Park
- 6 Try this: MasterChef winner Alex Webb's recipe for crispy lemon chicken
- 7 Teacher organises lockdown sports for children
- 8 MP responds to HuffPost Twitter row
- 9 Saffron Walden hotel and restaurant delay 2021 opening
- 10 Covid-19 fast-testing centre opens in Uttlesford for asymptomatic residents