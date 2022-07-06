News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Linton Village College celebrates enrichment week

Anne Suslak

Published: 1:19 PM July 6, 2022
Year 8 students at Linton Village College took part in Nuclear Races muddy obstacle course

Year 8 students at Linton Village College took part in Nuclear Races muddy obstacle course - Credit: Linton Village College

Students at Linton Village College were treated to a week of trips, activities and events as part of the college's enrichment programme.

Year 9 students had a choice of residential trips where they could choose from water sports in Dorset, a cultural visit to London or an outdoor activity week in the Peak District.

Linton Village College Year 8s enjoyed DanceEast in Ipswich

Linton Village College Year 8s enjoyed DanceEast in Ipswich - Credit: Linton Village College

Students in Year 7 and 8 also enjoyed an outdoor adventure at Go Ape, completing the muddy obstacle course at Nuclear Races, a visit to DanceEast in Ipswich, a trip to the Imperial War Museum and taking part in a Dragons Den competition.

Sixty Year 10 students participating in work experience placements, and the rest of the year group at a PGL residential in Lincolnshire where they took part in a range of action-packed activities.

Year 9 students from Linton Village College visited Dorset Adventure Park

Year 9 students from Linton Village College visited Dorset Adventure Park - Credit: Linton Village College

Helena Marsh, principal of Linton Village College, said: “We were delighted to be able to put together such an exciting week for our students to enjoy."

