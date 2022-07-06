Linton Village College celebrates enrichment week

Year 8 students at Linton Village College took part in Nuclear Races muddy obstacle course - Credit: Linton Village College

Students at Linton Village College were treated to a week of trips, activities and events as part of the college's enrichment programme.

Year 9 students had a choice of residential trips where they could choose from water sports in Dorset, a cultural visit to London or an outdoor activity week in the Peak District.

Linton Village College Year 8s enjoyed DanceEast in Ipswich - Credit: Linton Village College

Students in Year 7 and 8 also enjoyed an outdoor adventure at Go Ape, completing the muddy obstacle course at Nuclear Races, a visit to DanceEast in Ipswich, a trip to the Imperial War Museum and taking part in a Dragons Den competition.

Sixty Year 10 students participating in work experience placements, and the rest of the year group at a PGL residential in Lincolnshire where they took part in a range of action-packed activities.

Year 9 students from Linton Village College visited Dorset Adventure Park - Credit: Linton Village College

Helena Marsh, principal of Linton Village College, said: “We were delighted to be able to put together such an exciting week for our students to enjoy."