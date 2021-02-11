News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Education

Parents of Stansted pupils warned of dangerous internet platforms

Author Picture Icon

Andra Maciuca

Published: 5:00 PM February 11, 2021   
The new Magna Carta Primary Academy building

Magna Carta Primary Academy - Credit: Archive photo

Parents have been warned about the dangers open to their children while gaming online.

Magna Carta Primary Academy in Stansted held assemblies for all year groups and have shared details with parents about three online gaming platforms that are unsuitable for children.

They included a game where children can easily disable a profanity filter exposing them to inappropriate content, a communication forum for gamers where groomers are reported to target children and a website which pairs random strangers for live text or video chats.

Headteacher Marios Solomonides said: “The internet can be a wonderful place, but it can also be very dangerous.

“As adults, it is difficult to keep up to date with the games and apps children are using. We have shared details of platforms we have heard about recently which we wanted to make parents aware of.

You may also want to watch:

“We are not sharing this information to frighten our families, but to ensure they are informed.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Saffron Walden hotel and restaurant delay 2021 opening
  2. 2 GALLERY: Residents enjoy snowy Saffron Walden and Thaxted
  3. 3 Firefighter receives medal for 40 years of service
  1. 4 Covid jab success in North Uttlesford
  2. 5 Try this: MasterChef winner Alex Webb's recipe for crispy lemon chicken
  3. 6 Team Laptop gathers further support as scheme makes an impact
  4. 7 Uttlesford in area with highest number of Covid jabs
  5. 8 Food historian's talk sparks memories
  6. 9 Stansted hotel ready for quarantine scheme
  7. 10 150 homes approved for Saffron Walden
Education News
Stansted News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex County Councillor John Spence

Coronavirus

Uttlesford, Braintree and Chelmsford part of Essex-wide decrease in...

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Land at Cutler's Green could be transformed into a solar farm.

Campaign to prevent solar panels on prime farmland

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Coronavirus

'No excuses' for increase in Covid care home deaths, says UNISON

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Ballot Box

Local Election

Local Elections 2021: Key dates released for voters and candidates

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon