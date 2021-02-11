Parents of Stansted pupils warned of dangerous internet platforms

Published: 5:00 PM February 11, 2021

Parents have been warned about the dangers open to their children while gaming online.

Magna Carta Primary Academy in Stansted held assemblies for all year groups and have shared details with parents about three online gaming platforms that are unsuitable for children.

They included a game where children can easily disable a profanity filter exposing them to inappropriate content, a communication forum for gamers where groomers are reported to target children and a website which pairs random strangers for live text or video chats.

Headteacher Marios Solomonides said: “The internet can be a wonderful place, but it can also be very dangerous.

“As adults, it is difficult to keep up to date with the games and apps children are using. We have shared details of platforms we have heard about recently which we wanted to make parents aware of.

“We are not sharing this information to frighten our families, but to ensure they are informed.”