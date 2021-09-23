Mencap 'thank you' for Dig It community allotment
A charity for people with learning disabilities has teamed up with a community allotment to run gardening sessions in Saffron Walden.
Jacqueline Lucas, of Saffron Walden's Mencap committee, said people with learning disabilities have been given a chance to meet friends and find out more about their food after a partnership with Dig It Community Allotment.
Jacqueline said: "We couldn't believe our luck when we found Dig It right on our doorstep!
"It is so nice to spend time in the fresh air with friends learning how to grow and harvest food with our session leader, Emma-Jane Slack."
Emma-Jane said she hopes the partnership will continue.
She said: "Time spent outdoors is essential for our sense of wellbeing.
"I look forward to seeing everyone each week, completing our tasks and having a good catch up over a cuppa."
More information about Mencap in Saffron Walden is online: https://yournetwork.mencap.org.uk/group/365
