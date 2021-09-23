News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter

Mencap 'thank you' for Dig It community allotment

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 1:58 PM September 23, 2021   
A girl who attends Mencap holds up a home-grown beetroot at the Dig It allotment in Saffron Walden

The beetroot beds at Dig It community allotment - Credit: Supplied by Dig It

A charity for people with learning disabilities has teamed up with a community allotment to run gardening sessions in Saffron Walden.

Jacqueline Lucas, of Saffron Walden's Mencap committee, said people with learning disabilities have been given a chance to meet friends and find out more about their food after a partnership with Dig It Community Allotment.

Jacqueline said: "We couldn't believe our luck when we found Dig It right on our doorstep!

"It is so nice to spend time in the fresh air with friends learning how to grow and harvest food with our session leader, Emma-Jane Slack."

A boy who attends Mencap at a raised bed on the Dig It community allotment in Saffron Walden

Gardening sessions at the Dig It community allotment - Credit: Supplied by Dig It

Emma-Jane said she hopes the partnership will continue.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "Time spent outdoors is essential for our sense of wellbeing.

"I look forward to seeing everyone each week, completing our tasks and having a good catch up over a cuppa."

More information about Mencap in Saffron Walden is online: https://yournetwork.mencap.org.uk/group/365







