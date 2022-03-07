News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Education

New headteacher for Dame Bradbury's Junior School, Saffron Walden

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 1:28 PM March 7, 2022
Louise Graham who is retiring and James McCaughran who will become the new headteacher, Dame Bradbury's, Saffron Walden Essex

Retiring headteacher Louise Graham and new headteacher James McCaughran, Dame Bradbury’s in Saffron Walden - Credit: The Stephen Perse Foundation / Chris Reeve / James McCaughran

Dame Bradbury’s Junior School in Saffron Walden will have a new headteacher in September.

James McCaughran will succeed Louise Graham, who is retiring after 20 years of service.

The school is part of The Stephen Perse Foundation, a family of independent schools in Cambridge and Saffron Walden.

James McCaughran has been Deputy Head Teacher at Ipswich Prep School for seven years and led on delivering academic, co-curricular and pastoral car. He has also led the Prep community as Digital Lead and Head of Computing.

Previously, James was Director of Co-curriculum at the Perse Prep School, Cambridge, responsible for creating and implementing their enrichment programme.

James lives in Saffron Walden, and is lead coach for Wendens Ambo Mini Rugby Club and Wendens Ambo Cricket Club.

Principal, Richard Girvan said: “We are delighted to have secured James McCaughran as the next Head of Dame Bradbury’s in this, the school’s 500th year.”

Education News
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

